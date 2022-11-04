Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies Assaulted
They were trying to subdue a man who was having a panic attack. Eliseo Escano (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies were assaulted Sunday night. The two were dispatched to the 7100 of Ladd Circle where medics were dealing with a man identified as Eliseo Escano, 27, of Frederick, who had smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol, and was having a panic attack.
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
wfmd.com
Jefferson BP Robbed – Frederick County Sheriff‘s Office Looking for Suspect￼
The suspect assaulted an employee, took cash and fled. Frederick, MD (DG) – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect who robbed the Jefferson BP Sunday morning, and assaulted an employee. Deputies responded to the BP gas station on Lander Road at around 4:45 AM...
wfmd.com
Crash Kills 21 Yr Old Sunday Morning in Frederick County￼
Police say driver was speeding and under the influence of alcohol. Frederick, MD (DG) – A crash early Sunday morning In Frederick County claimed the life of a 21-year-old. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gambrill Park Road near Cox Brown Road for an accident at 12:30 AM.
wfmd.com
Three Indictments Returned Friday By Frederick County Grand Jury
These cases will be scheduled for trials. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury returned three indictments on Friday.. The first one is against Charles Darnel Emanuel, 40, of New York who is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine,, and possession of ten grams or more of marijuana. These charges stem from an incident which occurred on September 13th of this year.
wfmd.com
Referendum Question A On This Year’s Election Ballot Generating Discussion
It says the Frederick County Council has the final say on how to spend taxpayer money. Frederick, Md (KM) In addition to candidates for such positions as County Executive, County Council, Sheriff and Board of Education, Frederick County residents will be deciding on referendum Question A this year. That says the County Council has the final say on how to spend local revenues, including the funding of the budget because its members are elected by the citizens. .
wfmd.com
Frederick County Government Out In Front On Using Solar Energy To Power Its Buildings
It plans to install a micro-grid at the Prospect Center on Himes Ave. Solar array at Ballenger-McKinney WWTP (Photo from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Government continues to lead the way in using renewable energy to power its buildings. That’s according to County Executive Jan Gardner who discussed that during her public information briefing last Thursday.
