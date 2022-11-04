ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies Assaulted

They were trying to subdue a man who was having a panic attack. Eliseo Escano (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies were assaulted Sunday night. The two were dispatched to the 7100 of Ladd Circle where medics were dealing with a man identified as Eliseo Escano, 27, of Frederick, who had smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol, and was having a panic attack.
Crash Kills 21 Yr Old Sunday Morning in Frederick County￼

Police say driver was speeding and under the influence of alcohol. Frederick, MD (DG) – A crash early Sunday morning In Frederick County claimed the life of a 21-year-old. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gambrill Park Road near Cox Brown Road for an accident at 12:30 AM.
Three Indictments Returned Friday By Frederick County Grand Jury

These cases will be scheduled for trials. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury returned three indictments on Friday.. The first one is against Charles Darnel Emanuel, 40, of New York who is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine,, and possession of ten grams or more of marijuana. These charges stem from an incident which occurred on September 13th of this year.
Referendum Question A On This Year’s Election Ballot Generating Discussion

It says the Frederick County Council has the final say on how to spend taxpayer money. Frederick, Md (KM) In addition to candidates for such positions as County Executive, County Council, Sheriff and Board of Education, Frederick County residents will be deciding on referendum Question A this year. That says the County Council has the final say on how to spend local revenues, including the funding of the budget because its members are elected by the citizens. .
Frederick County Government Out In Front On Using Solar Energy To Power Its Buildings

It plans to install a micro-grid at the Prospect Center on Himes Ave. Solar array at Ballenger-McKinney WWTP (Photo from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Government continues to lead the way in using renewable energy to power its buildings. That’s according to County Executive Jan Gardner who discussed that during her public information briefing last Thursday.
