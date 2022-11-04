Read full article on original website
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
$10K reward offered for info leading to capture and conviction of suspects in Summit Armory burglary
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.
12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
Ohio man could get death penalty after allegedly stabbing neighbor in the neck and head
An Ohio man could face the death penalty after he is accused of stabbing his neighbor in the neck and head. Officials say 33-year-old Corey J Harshey allegedly threw a large rock through the window of his neighbor, Nathan Green. The two eventually got into a physical argument and Harshey allegedly stabbed Green several times […]
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania
EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to Euclid Police, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid PD, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid PD discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon
CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
What the FBI determined after reviewing Cleveland police commander case: I-Team
Records just released to the FOX 8 I-Team show the FBI Public Corruption Task Force reviewed an internal investigation into a Cleveland police commander.
Accused identity thief gets a true bill of her own from grand jury: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Identity theft, passing bad checks: Shaker Boulevard. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a Cleveland woman, 34, on Nov. 3 in connection with a series of bank accounts opened and at least two bogus checks cashed under the assumed identity of a Pepper Pike woman. In addition to putting the...
22-year-old man and 15-year-old arrested in connection with homicide in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old male have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Elyria last month. According to Elyria Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Antwon Nathanuel President at a residence in Elyria on Friday morning. Shortly after noon, officers then arrested a 15-year-old male at Water St. and West Bridge St.
