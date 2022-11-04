ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Comments / 0

cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

$10K reward offered for info leading to capture and conviction of suspects in Summit Armory burglary

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania

EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to Euclid Police, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid PD, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid PD discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon

CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
MASSILLON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

22-year-old man and 15-year-old arrested in connection with homicide in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old male have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Elyria last month. According to Elyria Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Antwon Nathanuel President at a residence in Elyria on Friday morning. Shortly after noon, officers then arrested a 15-year-old male at Water St. and West Bridge St.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

WKYC

