Madisonville, TX

KBTX.com

2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. DPS...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

O’Rourke to visit Texas A&M Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be speaking at Texas A&M Monday ahead of election day on Nov. 8. The Get Out the Vote Rally will be at noon Monday on campus.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Police make car theft arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police said they’ve arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan. College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with I

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with Identification. From Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office:. If anyone can assist in identifying the person in the photo, please call dispatch at 936.760.5800, option 3 and request to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy. You can also email con4cid@mctx.org. They would GREATLY appreciate your help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments was arrested Wednesday evening. College Station Police Department named Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, as a suspect Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thompson shot and killed 15-year-old Anthony...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County experiencing high early voting turnout

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In this year’s Midterm election, Madison County officials said voter turnout is higher than usual. Bobbie Duke, Madison County Election Administrator, told KBTX its important people understand that hand counting ballots will take slower than usual this year. “The people are showing up and the...
MADISON COUNTY, TX

