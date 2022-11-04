ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama man accused of killing wife with claw hammer

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdo2f_0iy7Mjk800

An Alabama man is accused of using a claw hammer to kill his wife after a domestic dispute earlier this weekend, according to court documents.

Ronnie Scott Cupps, 39, of Huntsville, was charged with homicide in the death of his wife, Teresa E. Cupps, 52, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Teresa Cupps’ body was found at about 4 p.m. CDT on Sunday, WAFF-TV reported.

Court documents state that the incident occurred “on or about” Oct. 27, WHNT-TV reported.

Investigators believe Ronnie Cupps struck his wife in the head and face with a claw hammer, according to AL.com.

Police said Teresa Cupps died as a result of blunt force trauma, the news outlet reported.

Ronnie Cupps was arrested Monday by Madison Police Department officers, who were assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, WAFF reported.

Cupps is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, with bail set at $75,000, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital Friday night. According to the Huntsville Police Department, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in their own vehicle. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Crash near Huntsville kills Tennessee man, injures another

A crash around 1 a.m. Friday in north Alabama killed a Tennessee man and injured another, according to a release. Ronnie Clifton, 69, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road, about 10 miles north of Huntsville in Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Beloved former Huntsville Havoc player passes away at age 39

Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before service Sunday. Limestone County man faces capital murder charge after allegedly shooting wife. Vernon Allred is currently behind bars at the Limestone County Jail. Scottsboro Boys Museum set to reopen this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The museum closed in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15. November 3. theft of property-1st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Rainsville on Nov. 1 for drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to the Rainsville Police Department, Justin Scott and Terra Helms were arrested after police officers discovered 110 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice) and smoked blunts containing spice. After searching...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy