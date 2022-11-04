ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews finish up nearly month-long trail repair in Gila National Forest

By Laila Freeman
 4 days ago

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Wilderness trail crews from Montana worked for nearly a month in New Mexico. They were working to repair a trail in the Gila National Forest .

Officials said the 12-mile Crest Trail, which was damaged after the 2012 Whitewater Baldy Fire, had more than 2,300 down trees that had to be cut.

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

Crews were made up of members from four Montana national forests . They used only hand tools to remove the trees from the trail.

The crews finished faster than expected and planned to work other trails nearby, but after resupplying and returning to their camp, they found tents stuck under eight inches of snow and were forced to stop.

