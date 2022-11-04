ST GEORGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The rain can’t stop this group. Living Free Together hosted a “Ruck The Ridge” event to honor the military this coming veterans day. “Some of these people served, some have had family members who served, others have not. There are some young boys here from The Blue Ridge School. I don’t know their history, don’t know their, you know, whether they’re affiliated with military families or not but they’re like yeah we’re doing it, we’re doing it. And you know for teenage boys to get out in the rain on a Saturday morning that says something,” said Shannon Myers, Board Member of Living Free Together.

