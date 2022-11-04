Read full article on original website
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
WSFA
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
WSFA
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Major grocery store chain Publix is coming to Millbrook, city officials announced Thursday. The 47,000-square-foot building will be located at the corner of Hwy. 14 and Kelly Blvd., according to a news release. That’s near the Walmart-anchored Hillcrest Center. “RealtyLink is extremely excited about the...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Pass family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frank and Robin Pass are advocates for children with special needs. They have five children. Three they adopted and two have severe medical conditions. Schizencephaly: it’s a big word to explain 10-year-old Gabriel’s diagnosis. He and his sister Amelia both suffered traumatic brain injuries during pregnancy....
WSFA
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver...
WSFA
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and this week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. Many animal shelters are non-profit. This means they depend on donations and grants to stay open. Animal shelters help reunite lost pets with their owners. Some even provide animal health services, behavioral evaluations, training, and education. But the primary function of an animal shelter is to find a home for stray animals.
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
WSFA
Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday. According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.
WSFA
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
selmasun.com
Registration opens for City of Selma Christmas Parade
Registration is open for the City of Selma's Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights". Individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to take part. For more information or to register, click here.
wtvy.com
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
WSFA
Montgomery Salvation Army needs help finding a temporary home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery gets a little hectic before the holidays. On top of operating a homeless shelter and distributing food, the nonprofit also organizes the familiar Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program. To add to the chaos, the Salvation Army must also...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
alabamanews.net
Auburn Police Investigating Shooting
Auburn police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with several gunshot wounds. Police say they were called to the East Alabama Medical Center’s free-standing emergency department today. That’s where they found the 22-year-old woman, who was able to speak with them before she was flown to a trauma center in critical condition.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
