Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral

DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: The American Red Cross / Veterans Day

DULUTH, Minn. — Dan Williams and Jeff Kazel with the American Red Cross joined FOX21 in-studio to preview upcoming happenings around Veteran’s Day. Here’s a rundown of the work that the Red Cross will be doing within the community:. On Monday, November 7th, the Red Cross is...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth All Souls Night Held for 15th Year

DULUTH, Minn. – A wet evening did not stop people from taking part in the 15th annual Duluth All Souls Night Saturday. The event got underway with a short film and a variety of poems and spoken word pieces at Zeitgeist before transitions across downtown to the Train Depot, where music was played and a Mexican folk art collection were featured.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Warm Up the City Sees Warm Clothing Items Left in Public Places

DULUTH, Minn. – The 4th annual Warm Up the City event hosted by Yarn Harbor helps the Twin Ports prepare for colder weather. With winter right around the corner the local yarn store organized over 500 winter clothing accessories to be distributed throughout Duluth for those in need. All the items were donated by community members.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday. Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar. People could select from a variety of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mimi Parker Of Low From Duluth Dies From Ovarian Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. — Mimi Parker, one of the founding members of indie rock band Low from Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a drummer and vocalist for the band. Her husband, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk, posted a message acknowledging her death...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Traders Village Craft Fair Holds Monthly Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The monthly Traders Village Craft Sale was packed with vendors and customers Saturday. The craft show takes place at Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior with free admission. Booths sold items ranging from handmade drink tumblers to custom jewelry. Treasure hunters can find repurposed items...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge. Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Fall in Latest USCHO Polls

DULUTH, Minn.- After suffering some tough losses over the weekend, both the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams have dropped a few spots in the latest USCHO polls. After splitting with Colorado College, the Bulldog men are down one to number 20. They return home this weekend to...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Ely Volleyball Improves to 21-0 on the way to a Section 7A Championship

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Ely and Floodwood were the last remaining teams in the Section 7A championship on Saturday in Hermantown. The Timberwolves have been perfect on the season and would remain that way after winning the title in four sets, 3-1. Hannah Penke led the way finishing with 18 kills. The...
ELY, MN
B105

Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland

This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects

A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
DULUTH, MN

