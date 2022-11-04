ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4.

“We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.

Becker said the center is working closely with its partners to find a long-term future for some of its programs as quickly as possible.

Artists, partners and vendors are asked to email ahhaTulsaOK@gmail.com with any immediate questions. Becker said the center is working to contact everyone involved about the closure as quickly as possible.

“We thank our employees, guests, donors and partners for more than 60 years of support and look forward to bringing our programs back to continue our focus on keeping Tulsa creative,” Becker said.

This is a developing story.

