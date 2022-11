SCM (25 meters) American distance star Katie Ledecky crushed the 800 SCM free world record on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis by nearly two seconds. At one point in the race, Ledecky was about three seconds ahead of the world record line, but she ultimately touched the wall at 7:57.42. She beat the previous mark set by Spanish Olympian Mireia Belmonte at the 2013 FINA World Championships in Barcelona.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO