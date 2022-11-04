ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters.
Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point

It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104.
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
