mendofever.com
Male Threw Rock At Vehicle, Two Males Shooting Pellet Guns At Birds – Ukiah Police Logs 11.05.2022
Male Threw Rock At Vehicle, Two Males Shooting Pellet Guns At Birds – Ukiah Police Logs 11.05.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
Subject Started Fire, Stolen Shower Head And Light Fixture – Ukiah Police Logs 11.04.2022
Subject Started Fire, Stolen Shower Head And Light Fixture – Ukiah Police Logs 11.04.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
Subject Throwing Items At Cars, Dog Bite – Ukiah Police Logs 11.03.2022
Subject Throwing Items At Cars, Dog Bite – Ukiah Police Logs 11.03.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
Subject In Parking Lot Yelling, Found Property – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.05.2022
Subject In Parking Lot Yelling, Found Property – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.05.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mendocino Voice
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway...
mendofever.com
An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?
On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
The Mendocino Voice
Supervisors approve emergency resolution on tree mortality across Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/4/22 — Tree mortality is now considered a local emergency in Mendocino County, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 22-218 on Tuesday. The resolution focuses primarily on decline related to heightened bark beetle activity in several North Coast conifer species — but as detailed in a study from the UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), larger outbreaks can occur because of combined factors including wildfire, drought, fire suppression, and poor forest management practices.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Ukiah restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, new restaurant coming to Willits, and more delicious news!
MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/22 – The rainy season is officially here in Mendocino County. It’s a great time to gather with friends at local restaurants or to start putting the final touches on your family’s Thanksgiving menu. Here’s the latest food and dining news throughout the county.
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:29 p.m.] House Fire at Black Oak Ranch Near Laytonville
What callers describe as the main white house on the Black Oak Ranch north of Laytonville is completely engulfed in flames, according to the first firefighter at the scene around 11:15 p.m. “It is a single story unoccupied residence,” reports the Incident Commander. The Black Oak Ranch is a...
kymkemp.com
Did a Meteorite Damage the Window of a Fort Bragg Home?
On the night of Friday, November 4 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Invites Residents to Participate in Operation Green Light to Honor the Service of Veterans
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve support and gratitude.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
mendofever.com
K9 Shot With Pellet Or BB Gun, Subjects Setting Up Camp In Rail Car – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.03.2022
K9 Shot With Pellet Or BB Gun, Subjects Setting Up Camp In Rail Car – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.03.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
Pills In The Roadway, Duffel Bag With Power Tools – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.02.2022
Pills In The Roadway, Duffel Bag With Power Tools – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.02.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
State Drought Manager and Atmospheric River Expert Featured in Sonoma County Town Hall on November 10th
The following is a press release issued by Sonoma Water:. Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and an expert on atmospheric rivers, will be the featured speakers at the County of Sonoma’s drought town hall meeting in November.
ksro.com
Man Charged for Home Break-In in Rincon Valley That Occurred in July
A man is facing several more charges in connection with an alleged home break-in in Rincon Valley back in July. 36-year-old Adam Richardson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possessing multiple pieces of personal information from multiple people, possessing burglary tools, and drug-related charges. He had a prior arrest on suspicion of possessing stolen property from the home. Santa Rosa police searched Richardson while arresting him, and found a key to the house. He’s being held on 300-thousand-dollars bail.
kymkemp.com
Intoxicated Man With Hose and Bucket for Stealing Gasoline Arrested, Alleges MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject dressed in...
