UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO