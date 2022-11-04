Read full article on original website
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
dcnewsnow.com
DC News Now @ Noon
The Fairfax County Police Department said that a person who fired a gun near the grounds of an elementary school ran off when officers showed up. A car hit him on Dulles Toll Road.
dcnewsnow.com
Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson
The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime.
royalexaminer.com
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
popville.com
“No words.”
Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
WTOP
Father of missing children ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Catherine Hoggle dismissal date nears
With a Dec. 1 deadline three weeks away, the father of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle is “cautiously optimistic” a Montgomery County judge will, after eight years, determine the children’s mother Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial. Under Maryland law, if Hoggle is not found competent to...
dcnewsnow.com
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
dcnewsnow.com
Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.
Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
Hilltop
Former Howard Track and Field Star Desmond Dunham
Former Howard University track and field/cross country star Desmond Dunham was recently named National High School Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Howard University graduate, originally from Gary, Indiana, has been a leader from the time he was in school....
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
dcnewsnow.com
La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide
The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Five found dead inside Maryland home
Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday. The La...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Open Season at George Mason Monday
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will open the 2022-23 season with a matchup at George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps and the Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Monday's matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland women's...
Ars Technica
Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown
Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
