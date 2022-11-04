ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

dcnewsnow.com

DC News Now @ Noon

The Fairfax County Police Department said that a person who fired a gun near the grounds of an elementary school ran off when officers showed up. A car hit him on Dulles Toll Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime.
WASHINGTON, DC
royalexaminer.com

In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“No words.”

Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/.
LA PLATA, MD
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.

Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Former Howard Track and Field Star Desmond Dunham

Former Howard University track and field/cross country star Desmond Dunham was recently named National High School Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Howard University graduate, originally from Gary, Indiana, has been a leader from the time he was in school....
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

2 teenagers shot, injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide

The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/.
LA PLATA, MD
NBC News

Five found dead inside Maryland home

Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday. The La...
LA PLATA, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
umterps.com

No. 17 Maryland to Open Season at George Mason Monday

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will open the 2022-23 season with a matchup at George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps and the Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Monday's matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland women's...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Ars Technica

Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown

Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
WASHINGTON, DC

