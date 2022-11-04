ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving

A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
thecomeback.com

Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring

The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Larry Brown Sports

Famous actor reportedly joins Jeff Bezos’ bid to buy Commanders

The Washington Commanders are not yet up for sale, but that’s not stopping one group with an interest in purchasing the team from forming. Last week, we learned that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z had plans to team up in a bid to buy the Commanders. On Monday night, the New York Post reported that famous actor Matthew McConaughey was planning to be a part of the Bezos/Jay-Z group.
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Front Office Sports

The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder

Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
Yardbarker

Giants suddenly watching a 100% healthy Kadarius Toney from afar

The New York Giants traded electric wide receiver Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline last weekend. In exchange, the Giants received the Kansas City Chiefs’ third and sixth-round selections, an unfortunate reality after Dave Gettleman spent a first-round pick on Toney just two years ago. The New York Giants...
