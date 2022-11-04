Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Related
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Jeff Bezos And Jay-Z Reportedly Might Buy The Washington Commanders
The billionaire businessmen are in talks about the possible joint venture.
Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving
A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors
Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
thecomeback.com
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Scouting Cowboys - What Coach Jason Garrett 'Loves' About His Former Team
Jason Garrett is quite complimentary of the Dallas Cowboys' offense as we move through the bye week and onto Green Bay.
Famous actor reportedly joins Jeff Bezos’ bid to buy Commanders
The Washington Commanders are not yet up for sale, but that’s not stopping one group with an interest in purchasing the team from forming. Last week, we learned that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z had plans to team up in a bid to buy the Commanders. On Monday night, the New York Post reported that famous actor Matthew McConaughey was planning to be a part of the Bezos/Jay-Z group.
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder
Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt win MLB's Hank Aaron Awards
NEW YORK — (AP) — New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will...
Yardbarker
Giants suddenly watching a 100% healthy Kadarius Toney from afar
The New York Giants traded electric wide receiver Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline last weekend. In exchange, the Giants received the Kansas City Chiefs’ third and sixth-round selections, an unfortunate reality after Dave Gettleman spent a first-round pick on Toney just two years ago. The New York Giants...
Comments / 1