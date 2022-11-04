Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ cast confirmed and Andy Serkis discusses ‘Andor’ sequel trilogy connections
Obi-Wan Kenobi seems destined to go down in history as a missed opportunity. The storytelling felt repetitive, it had plotholes big enough to drive a Star Destroyer through, and overall felt quite rushed. However, it looks even worse now that we can compare it to Andor, which is fast becoming the textbook example of how to do a live-action Star Wars TV show.
James Cameron revealed scrapped ‘Avatar’ story that’s now transformed into a graphic novel
Only a month remains until Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters. But did you know that there was another Avatar sequel that was scrapped? James Cameron revealed details of his shelved Avatar idea that didn’t make it to the screen due to ‘missing critical elements.’
A pointless fantasy prequel that only existed to pad out a flagging franchise tells its streaming origin story
Every franchise has a panic button marked “prequel” for when fresh ideas are hard to come by, and it arrived only three films in for the Underworld saga when Rise of the Lycans landed in January 2009. To be fair, the third installment does rank as the second...
‘Star Wars’ fans still not done blasting one of the many needless J.J. Abrams additions
One of the strangest things about Star Wars: The Force Awakens is that it contains the single greatest atrocity ever seen in the franchise, which was forgotten almost instantly afterwards. To demonstrate the immense power of their technically-not-a-Death-Star ‘Starkiller’ weapon, they fire it at the Hosnian System, which contains the Republic capital Hosnian Prime. The entire system was destroyed and, as Hosnian Prime was a bustling city world, we can presume billions of people died.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 BTS images released as James Cameron reveals his backup plan if ‘Avatar 2’ tanks
In an era where cinematic ventures must rely on streaming numbers to justify their continued existence, James Cameron is braving the waters of a faltering industry centered around content to release the long-anticipated sequel to his Avatar, which, even now, remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. The fact that...
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director
Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
What has Dave Bautista said about playing Marcus Fenix in the ‘Gears of War’ movie adaptation?
The new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery just dropped, and the film’s cast is just as stacked as the first Knives Out film. The star-studded cast includes acting heavyweights Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Bautista is no stranger to popular franchises (Guardians of the Galaxy ring any bells?) but there’s another movie franchise that he’s been dying to be a part of for years.
‘Gears of War’ escapes development hell with official Netflix announcement
There was a time in the not-so-distant past where the news of big-screen adaptations of video games resulted in a collective sigh of dread, and there’s a time in the not-at-all-distant present where such news results in a collective sigh with a near-perfect balance of enthusiasm and apprehension. Indeed, for every Arcane, there’s a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.
Minds are being well and truly blown as unofficial sequels turn great movies into surprise franchises
Sequels have been the lifeblood of Hollywood for decades, but what happens if two completely unrelated movies are actually connected in secret, surprising, or unexpected ways that laugh in the face of legality and copyright infringement to give birth to surprise franchises that make each individual installment even better in hindsight?
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
A diabolical sci-fi sequel that should have stayed in development hell gets stuck in a streaming tractor beam
Regardless of how successful any movie is, some smash hits just shouldn’t serve as the launchpad for a franchise. For one glaring example, we need look no further than Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day: Resurgence, which escaped from two decades in development hell to land with nothing more than a dull thud.
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies
As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
James Wan shuts down hopes of major ‘The Conjuring’ spin-off
The Conjuring universe had had to cull a big spin-off plan, with James Wan confirming one of the films in development has been shelved. New Line Cinema’s modern horror franchise has become a staple in horror since 2012, with the universe expanding well beyond just the main trilogy with the likes of the Annabelle movies and The Nun all part of the same spooky shared universe. The financially successful franchise has now seen its first canceled project in the development hell-residing The Crooked Man film seeing the remorseless scythe.
Chaos reigns as a jaw-droppingly unhinged action sequel raises the bar for insanity on streaming
One of the greatest travesties of modern action cinema is that the demented adventures of Jason Statham’s Chev Chelios drew to a close in 2009’s Crank: High Voltage, despite occasional sequel chatter cropping up in the 13 years since the wondrously unhinged second installment emerged to flip the bird at convention.
Former DCEU director responds to Gunn’s thoughts on revisiting past
Recently, as the Rock says, the hierarchy of power in the DCEU has changed. While he brought a passion project of iffy quality to the screen, director James Gunn leads behind the scenes now with Peter Safran. Since taking control, fans of earlier work have been lobbying the pair to put out different versions or save shows, they have responded, and now, so has a director.
‘Eternals’ star addresses sequel rumors, would love to team up with Ms. Marvel in any case
One of the greatest unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to haunt fans is whether or not the titular immortal aliens that made their debut in Eternals will end up getting a sequel. While the intergalactic epic nabbed $400 million at the box office, a solid return...
