The Conjuring universe had had to cull a big spin-off plan, with James Wan confirming one of the films in development has been shelved. New Line Cinema’s modern horror franchise has become a staple in horror since 2012, with the universe expanding well beyond just the main trilogy with the likes of the Annabelle movies and The Nun all part of the same spooky shared universe. The financially successful franchise has now seen its first canceled project in the development hell-residing The Crooked Man film seeing the remorseless scythe.

2 HOURS AGO