Read full article on original website
Sonya Bradford
3d ago
How about in the Governor Square there are plenty empty buildings over there. Right behind the Rice Banking near Lamp School. I think that is a great place
Reply(1)
4
Tameshia Vinson
3d ago
location over there bye East side like a old building please don't shutdown Salvation Army the customer need Y'all like signed up for Tree Angle Program or good for kids my prayers 🙏 with Salvation Army get a new place for the homeless Shelter.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and this week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. Many animal shelters are non-profit. This means they depend on donations and grants to stay open. Animal shelters help reunite lost pets with their owners. Some even provide animal health services, behavioral evaluations, training, and education. But the primary function of an animal shelter is to find a home for stray animals.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Finding ways to move forward’: Mayors in Lee County recognize Day of Remembrance
November 5 will officially be known as the Day of Remembrance as three of Lee County’s mayors read a proclamation declaring so to a crowd at the Lee County Courthouse Square on Saturday morning. The proclamation was read by the Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller, the Mayor Pro Term...
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
WSFA
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
WSFA
Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Pass family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frank and Robin Pass are advocates for children with special needs. They have five children. Three they adopted and two have severe medical conditions. Schizencephaly: it’s a big word to explain 10-year-old Gabriel’s diagnosis. He and his sister Amelia both suffered traumatic brain injuries during pregnancy....
etxview.com
Jeffcoat steps down from Main Street Alexander City
Main Street Alexander City’s executive director announced Friday night that she will be stepping down from the organization after four years. As executive director, Stacey Jeffcoat helped to promote and support downtown Alexander City through Main Street. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure over the past four...
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
alabamanews.net
Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma
Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
wdhn.com
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
WSFA
Thanksgiving dinner could take a bigger bite out of wallets this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An economist from Auburn University is warning consumers they could be spending more for Thanksgiving dinner this year. Turkeys are starting to hit the shelves at stores at almost 40 cents more per pound. “That means a 15-pound turkey will cost about $6 more than it...
tallasseetribune.com
Phones out at Tallassee PD and City Hall
Callers are unable to reach the Tallassee Police Department and Tallassee City Hall after a line was cut. Phone service was lost to the two facilities sometime Thursday. “I have heard a line between Tallassee and Wetumpka was cut,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “Phones at city hall and the police department are out.”
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter. Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man convicted of robbery and assault sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years
An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court. On Oct. 26, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated Rico Maddox, 45, of Opelika was convicted of robbery, first degree, for which the sentence was life in prison, and convicted of assault, second degree, for which the sentence was 20 years in prison.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for auto theft suspect
Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect. According to a release, an individual allegedly broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of a Publix in the 9500 block of Vaughn Road in Pike Road on Nov. 5.
birminghamtimes.com
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
WSFA
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Major grocery store chain Publix is coming to Millbrook, city officials announced Thursday. The 47,000-square-foot building will be located at the corner of Hwy. 14 and Kelly Blvd., according to a news release. That’s near the Walmart-anchored Hillcrest Center. “RealtyLink is extremely excited about the...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission seeks ambulance service alternatives
Lowndes County commissioners tasked Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph with finding ambulance service alternatives amidst growing concerns over deficiencies in the county’s emergency response service. Haynes Ambulance currently holds a contract to services in the County. According to Rudolph, citizens and officials are concerned residents’ needs are not being...
Comments / 6