wcn247.com
Man gets life in killings of 2 Colorado women in 1982
DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect has been sentenced to two terms of life in prison. A judge handed down the punishment for Alan Lee Phillips after the women’s relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings they say forever changed their families. He was convicted in September in the killings of the two women, who had no connection to each other. Both were believed to have been hitchhiking when they disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982.
South Dakota candidates rally base ahead of Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is planning a reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state. Meanwhile, her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state’s largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls. The dueling campaign rallies on Monday evening centered on the areas where each candidate is expecting to draw large numbers of voters. Republicans have nearly doubled Democrats on voter roles in South Dakota, but Smith said he was hoping to carry Sioux Falls with enough votes to buoy his chances of an upset on Election Day.
Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. Byron Black is seeking a ruling that he is intellectually disabled under a 2021 state law. Nashville's district attorney has said Black is intellectually disabled and supported resentencing Black to life in prison. But the attorney general's office is handling a Tuesday hearing before the state Court of Criminal Appeals, and it takes the opposite position. They argue Black's claim that he is intellectually disabled has already been rejected by the courts and he should not get a second chance.
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker's soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday. The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced she had ovarian cancer. She was the band's drummer and songwriter. The couple built success with beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals. They stood out in what would later be defined as the decade’s “slowcore” movement, a subgenre of alternative and indie rock. Their 1994 debut album, “I Could Live in Hope,” received critical acclaim, and they went on to release 13 albums over the years.
Lawyer: Punishment needed for Alex Jones' Sandy Hook claims
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for Sandy Hook families says significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax. Attorney Christopher Mattei's comments came Monday during a hearing before a Connecticut judge, who will decide the amount of punitive damages due to the families at a later date. Those damages would be in addition to the nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages a jury ordered Jones to pay the families last month. Jones has bashed the trial as unfair and an assault on free speech rights. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, said any punitive damages should be minimal.
