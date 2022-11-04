Read full article on original website
Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in […]
Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
Armed Rockford man arrested after argument, car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who […]
Police Say Teen Left Vehicle Following Single Vehicle Crash, Facing Several Charges Including Aggravated DUI
Shortly After 2:30 in the Morning of Saturday October 29, Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East High Road and Junction Road, for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies located a disabled and unoccupied Ford Fusion. During the investigation, Deputies discovered that 19-year-old Alex J. Anderson of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
Firefighter hurt in Winnebago County Court building basement fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One firefighter sustained injuries while battling a basement fire in the historic Winnebago County Court building Saturday night. Crews first responded to the complex at 403 Elm St. at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The […]
Woman fights for her life after Saturday morning shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An early-morning shooting on Saturday has left one woman fighting for her life. Rockford Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the 2100 block of Charles Street. Police described her condition as “serious.” The police department made a Twitter post about the incident at 3:20 a.m. The public is asked […]
Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. The Winnebago County Coroner responded to a local hospital around 9:59 a.m. for a woman that had been involved in a single motor vehicle crash, according to the coroner’s office. An investigation showed that […]
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a white Nissan Maxima failed to stop at West State Highway 11 while traveling southbound on North County Highway H in Center Township. […]
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting The Alleged “Serial” Rapist Struck Again Last Night
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
UPDATE: Police searching for missing Illinois 13-year-old
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say Jadin Casas has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen, Jadin Casas, 13. Police said Jadin was last seen on October 29th in the 600 block of Marclare Street, wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black […]
Three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County Highway H failed to stop at a stop sign and collided...
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
RockfordScanner.com : Reports of an accident that had approx. 5 victims, That happened earlier today in Boone County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rockford man accused of molesting children for years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
Rockford Scanner Paranormal Files: Alleged Haunted House in Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford man is sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for tax fraud. 35-year-old Michael Mendoza pleaded guilty earlier this year to filing fake claims to the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue. Mendoza defrauded the IRS of more than $80,000...
Farmers assist family of man who died in Seward grain elevator incident
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Last week, 63-year-old Brian Lovett died of cardiac arrest while on the job at ADM Grain Company in Seward. His death happened before he was able to complete his own harvest on his Winnebago farm. On Thursday, sixteen neighboring farmers came together to honor him by completing the job. “There is […]
