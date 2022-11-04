ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
ROSCOE, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three people killed in Rock Co. crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County Highway H failed to stop at a stop sign and collided...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Q985

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man accused of molesting children for years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford man is sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for tax fraud. 35-year-old Michael Mendoza pleaded guilty earlier this year to filing fake claims to the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue. Mendoza defrauded the IRS of more than $80,000...
ROCKFORD, IL

