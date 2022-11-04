Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities.
Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well.
A confined space rescue team sent a harness down, had the man secure himself so that he could be supported in the water, and then used a gas meter to monitor the air quality inside. A rescuer was then lowered into the well to tie a harness around the man.
He was taken to a hospital afterward and authorities had left the scene by 8:30 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 5