ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledyard, CT

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1CJa_0iy7GuYz00

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well.

A confined space rescue team sent a harness down, had the man secure himself so that he could be supported in the water, and then used a gas meter to monitor the air quality inside. A rescuer was then lowered into the well to tie a harness around the man.

He was taken to a hospital afterward and authorities had left the scene by 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

15 people displaced after Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifteen people, including two children, won’t be able to return home Monday evening after a fire left their apartments uninhabitable. The fire happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday at 106 Jefferson St., according to authorities. when crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the four-story mixed-use residential […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

‘Jamie’s Run’ hits the road in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Old Wethersfield Sunday morning. It was “Jamie’s Run” for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, held in honor of Jamie Knotts. Jamie died at just 5 years old back in 2010 due to a rare type of liver tumor. The race features a 5K, a 3K […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide on Weston Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning. Police said around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a hotel room on Weston Street for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Bronx man killed in fatal crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police. Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer spills bales of hay onto I-91S in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-91 South in Hartford are closed on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash, which ended in bales of hay being spilled onto the highway. Connecticut State Police stated that exit 30, the on-ramp to I-84 East, is closed due to the “impromptu hayfield” that is now covering the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, a […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Newington auto parts store double shooting suspect arrested

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sherod Hackett, whose last known address was in Montville. State police said they responded to help Newington police...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man killed in ATV accident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV near 21 East Farms Street at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. Officers located an ATV and its 29-year-old male operator nearby. Soon after, the man was transported to the hospital, according to the Waterbury Police Department. At […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Man taken to the hospital after he falls into well

LEDYARD, Conn. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was rescued from a well in Ledyard Thursday evening. At around 5:44 p.m. the Ledyard Fire Company, Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were dispatched to Arrowhead Drive for a man that fell into a well.
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy