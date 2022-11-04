Texas A&M Earns Second Sweep in Two Days With Dominant Performance Against TCU. The Texas A&M Aggies took down Kentucky Thursday evening, and they were back in competition mode Friday for a meet against in-state rival TCU. After the women’s meet came down to the wire one day earlier, this one resulted in a pair of comfortable wins for Texas A&M, with the women winning 168 to 118 while the men finished on top by a 174-to-109 margin.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO