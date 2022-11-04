In the upcoming Hermosa Beach City Council election, voters can select two candidates who will continue, and expand on, the city council’s support for our police department — Mayor Pro Tem Ray Jackson and Rita Gerace. Public safety is the highest priority of the city council and staff. New recruitment, and retention policies, and programs, supported by the city council and implemented by City Manager Suja Lowenthal, and Police Chief Paul LeBaron, have significantly improved the police department and public safety. Mayor Pro Tem Jackson has supported continuing the competitive salaries, and increased funding for the police department, which have provided more experienced, better trained, and highly motivated police officers. Council candidate Rita Gerace supports those continuing efforts, and the modernization of our police facilities with implementation of enhanced technology to make the police department as effective as it can be. Together, Jackson and Gerace will continue and expand on the city’s support for your police department. Please vote for Ray Jackson and Rita Gerace on November 8 to continue keeping our community safe.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO