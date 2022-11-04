ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytitan.com

Critical race theory ban at forefront of local board election

Following the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District ban on critical race theory, the district’s Area 4 and Area 5 board of trustees’ seats are up for reelection. Cal State Fullerton recently suspended their student teaching partnership with the school district over the ban. The Area 4 incumbent, Karin Freeman,...
PLACENTIA, CA
foxla.com

Nearly 1 million people have already voted in LA County

LOS ANGELES - More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency. In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
change-links.org

Critical Race Theory and LA City Council Racism

The people of Los Ángeles have spoken— they expect three city council resignations. One down…. When former L.A. City council member and president Nury Martínez had the audacity to believe stepping down from her role as city council President would provide sufficient absolution from her racist wrongdoings, the people of Los Ángeles got louder. And most of these Angelenos that are now standing in the city council chambers demanding the three city council members that partook in this racist, divisive conversation all resign immediately represent the very same Black and Indigenous people denigrated in this leaked conversation that in one awful display of racism downplayed the importance of Blacks’ votes while ridiculing a Black child and indigenous Angelenos. The public outcry was so loud, it was heard all the way to the White House.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

6 Interesting Facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass

Angelenos will take to the polls this coming Tuesday to decide on a series of races that will impact the future of the city, state and nation. No race is more consequential for the City of Los Angeles than the election of the next mayor, who will replace the current termed-out mayor Eric Garcetti. Developer Rick Caruso will face off against Karen Bass in the tight race. Bass, an LA native, has a long resume of political experience. Here are six Interesting facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass:
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Letters to the Editor 11-03-22

In the upcoming Hermosa Beach City Council election, voters can select two candidates who will continue, and expand on, the city council’s support for our police department — Mayor Pro Tem Ray Jackson and Rita Gerace. Public safety is the highest priority of the city council and staff. New recruitment, and retention policies, and programs, supported by the city council and implemented by City Manager Suja Lowenthal, and Police Chief Paul LeBaron, have significantly improved the police department and public safety. Mayor Pro Tem Jackson has supported continuing the competitive salaries, and increased funding for the police department, which have provided more experienced, better trained, and highly motivated police officers. Council candidate Rita Gerace supports those continuing efforts, and the modernization of our police facilities with implementation of enhanced technology to make the police department as effective as it can be. Together, Jackson and Gerace will continue and expand on the city’s support for your police department. Please vote for Ray Jackson and Rita Gerace on November 8 to continue keeping our community safe.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
ocmomblog.com

Orange County Thanksgiving Dining Guide 2022

Bayside Restaurant gives thanks to its amazing Orange County guests with a special Thanksgiving dinner with reservations available 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Live music will fill the space from 4 p.m. to close, while you celebrate gratitude with family and friends. Bayside will feature a chef-created three-course traditional menu, with a choice of seasonal starters, plus a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. Complete the meal with your choice of seasonal desserts including pumpkin pie. Children are welcome, and have a specially curated menu just for them. An a la carte menu is also available for those who want to expand their palate beyond the traditional holiday fare. Reservations available by calling (949) 721-1222 or by visiting www.BaysideRestaurant.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Protesters Will Now Be Barred From City Council Meetings

The Los Angeles City Council barred protesters Friday and said it will no longer allow disruptions during its meetings. City Council President Paul Krekorian began Friday’s meeting asking a handful of shouting protesters to take their seats and when they continued to shout, Krekorian had them removed from the council chambers by LAPD officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbhsnews.com

Student Senate votes to change graduation robe policy

Earlier this year, Laguna Beach High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) looked at switching graduation robe colors from the traditional maroon for male students and white for female students. “Non-binary people or people figuring out their gender identity should be able to choose.” said senior Mara Williams. In...
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
purewow.com

7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
darlingmagazine.org

A “Darling” Evening in Orange County

Back in September, we relaunched our Darling Dinners, welcoming in a new series of intentional conversations and embracing closeness after two years of separation. On October 12th, we continued our partnership with Hospitality Collaborative and roomforty catering, bringing together 34 incredible women at The Harper in Orange County, another one of Hospitality Collaborative’s gorgeous venues. The space, just like at our last dinner hosted by them, created the perfect environment to come together for another night of meaningful connections.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project

On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy