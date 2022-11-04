Read full article on original website
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Jade Cargill: Me vs. Bow Wow Is Another Five Minute Match, I Think Y'all Are Tired Of Those
Jade Cargill isn't worried about Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Money matchups are the name of the game at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair are among the big names headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a rare daytime premium live event on Saturday. The marquee for Crown Jewel features undisputed WWE universal champion...
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
Watch - WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff: Nov. 5, 2022
Get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from a panel of experts before the action goes down at Crown Jewel!
Roman Reigns Reacts To Crown Jewel Win, Logan Paul Goes Viral, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 5, 2022. - Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul tonight, and after, Roman bragged about the "One Lucky Shot" not working out. - Logan went viral today with his first-person POV frog splash. His video is already amassing tens of thousands of views.
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence
The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
11/4 AEW Rampage Featuring Katsuyori Shibata Match Records Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/4 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up...
WWE SmackDown Draws Nearly 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership On 11/4/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers.
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals
The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead
New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Kristal Marshall: I Think Melina Personifies What A WWE Diva Is
Kristal Marshall says Melina personifies what a WWE Diva is. Marshall participated in the 2005 Raw Diva Search, and though she didn't win, she subsequently signed a deal with the company. She later joined SmackDown as a backstage correspondent and subsequently competed on the brand. Marshall was also involved in an on-screen storyline with Theodore Long, which culminated in their wedding, where Long had a heart attack as part of the angle. Meanwhile, Melina was one of the top stars of the WWE Divas Era; she is a former three-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion.
Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Lio Rush: AEW Didn't Know What To Do With Me As A Talent
Lio Rush thinks that Tony Khan only saw him as a manager. The Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021 was a monumental night for All Elite Wrestling. The show was the first show to feature a full crowd at a wrestling event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with that, the pay-per-view featured the in-ring return of Sting and the surprise debut of Lio Rush.
WWE Raw Results, Review & Highlights 11/7/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for November 7 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
NJPW Announces Lineup For Super Junior Tag League 2022
CHAOS (Lio Rush & YOH) (YOH: 5x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Champion, 3x Super Jr. Tag League winner) Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Titan) BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) (1x IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions) HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick...
PWMania
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
Bobby Lashley Says He Failed, The Usos Look Ahead To New Day | WWE Crown Jewel Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. - Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but got the last laugh. Now, he wants to know what's next. - Damage CTRL won the Tag Team Titles back with some help from Nikki Cross. - Drew McIntyre...
