Fightful

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel

Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Fightful

Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence

The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Draws Nearly 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership On 11/4/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers.
Fightful

The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals

The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Fightful

Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Fightful

Kristal Marshall: I Think Melina Personifies What A WWE Diva Is

Kristal Marshall says Melina personifies what a WWE Diva is. Marshall participated in the 2005 Raw Diva Search, and though she didn't win, she subsequently signed a deal with the company. She later joined SmackDown as a backstage correspondent and subsequently competed on the brand. Marshall was also involved in an on-screen storyline with Theodore Long, which culminated in their wedding, where Long had a heart attack as part of the angle. Meanwhile, Melina was one of the top stars of the WWE Divas Era; she is a former three-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion.
Fightful

Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal

Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
Fightful

Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Fightful

Lio Rush: AEW Didn't Know What To Do With Me As A Talent

Lio Rush thinks that Tony Khan only saw him as a manager. The Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021 was a monumental night for All Elite Wrestling. The show was the first show to feature a full crowd at a wrestling event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with that, the pay-per-view featured the in-ring return of Sting and the surprise debut of Lio Rush.
Fightful

WWE Raw Results, Review & Highlights 11/7/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for November 7 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
Fightful

NJPW Announces Lineup For Super Junior Tag League 2022

CHAOS (Lio Rush & YOH) (YOH: 5x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Champion, 3x Super Jr. Tag League winner) Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Titan) BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) (1x IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions) HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick...
PWMania

Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
Fightful

Fightful

