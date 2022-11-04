ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director

Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
‘Gears of War’ escapes development hell with official Netflix announcement

There was a time in the not-so-distant past where the news of big-screen adaptations of video games resulted in a collective sigh of dread, and there’s a time in the not-at-all-distant present where such news results in a collective sigh with a near-perfect balance of enthusiasm and apprehension. Indeed, for every Arcane, there’s a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.
Lin-Manuel Miranda ascends Olympus to join the new ‘Percy Jackson’ series

It looks like Tenoch Huerta won’t be the only Latinx actor with wings on his feet for long. As per the official Twitter account for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining the show’s cast as the god of messengers himself, Hermes.
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
James Gunn hears you, Ayer Cut and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ diehards

Two factors have led to a transformative few weeks for the DC Universe – the release and events of Black Adam shifted our collective perceptions of what to expect from the future of the franchise, for reasons obvious to those who have seen it. Perhaps more importantly, however, is...
Review: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ expands into franchise territory with an accomplished new entry

From Christopher Lee to Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes has always been synonymous with deductive reasoning and iconic deerstalkers. That is until Enola Holmes joined him, springing from the mind of author Nancy Springer. What followed in quick succession was a modicum of precocious talent, one Netflix phenomenon, and Millie Bobby Brown.

