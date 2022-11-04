Read full article on original website
WCJB
Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday. The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala. The march will start at 5 p.m.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
High Springs Police Department hosts “Operation Holiday Cheer” toy-drive
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Operation Holiday Cheer has officially kicked off in High Springs. The police department and city will be taking donations of new unwrapped toys, pj’s and books for children. They also ask for wrapping paper and donations of other supplies. Gifts can be dropped off...
WCJB
North Central Florida Comedian hosted 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Standup comedian and Bronson native AJ Wilkerson brought the holiday cheer a little early this year by hosting his 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show. Families were invited to Amvets post 444 to enjoy dinner, a prize giveaway, and a comedy show. In order to...
WCJB
American Legion Auxiliary hosted its 10th annual “Blessing bucket giveaway”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the holiday season approaching, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 wanted to bless some North Central Florida veterans. The veterans who attended received a hot meal, clothes, shoes, haircuts, and a blessing bucket filled with necessities. Ronna Jackson, who helped organize the event, said her...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Prenatal workshop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is hosting a prenatal workshop later this November. Learn what you can expect from this yoga session.
WCJB
Alachua County Health Department offers free Narcan to reduce overdose deaths
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Life-saving medication is now being provided for free at the Florida Department of Health of Alachua County in an effort to reduce overdose deaths. Health department officials say Narcan nasal spray kits, also known as Naloxone, are being offered for free to people in Alachua County by the health department.
WCJB
Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
WCJB
Chiefland police department hosts a Christmas gift fund drive
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Chiefland are once again holding a cake auction to support the police department’s Christmas gift fund drive. It’s sponsored by the bakery “Marie’s Sweets” and runs until Saturday at noon. They are auctioning off treats, gift baskets, and other...
WCJB
Fort King National Historic Landmark will close for maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark is closed maintenance until noon on Monday. All park grounds, including the fort, close at 8 a.m. The park is expected to reopen later on Monday. Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
WCJB
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
WCJB
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
WCJB
NCFL agencies carefully follow Subtropical Storm Nicole’s progress
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Subtropical Storm Nicole may be days away from hitting Florida but North Central Florida officials are already conferring with the National Weather Service to prepare. Hurricane Ian’s wrath is still being felt in many parts of Florida as clean-up continues but a new system is poised...
WCJB
16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
WCJB
Crash in Dixie County left a Broward County man dead
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after he crashed his car in Dixie County Saturday afternoon. A 76-year-old man from Broward County was driving in Old Town on US Highway 19 just south of SR 349. The Florida Highway Patrol report says he drove off the road...
Florida deputies arrest blind man for carrying cane
The only charge on his booking is resisting an officer.
WCJB
Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
