ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

RECAP: A new chapter added to the Mizzou, Kentucky saga

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou, Kentucky series is no stranger to controversy and a new one was added to the list on Saturday. With the Tigers down by just four points, the refs called a roughing the punter penalty on MU. It was a call that gave Kentucky the ball back and put the win just out of reach for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz questions officiating after Tigers drop close game to Kentucky

Missouri gave football coach Eli Drinkwitz a two-year contract extension Saturday after consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But Kentucky made sure Missouri's winning streak did not extend to three games. Will Levis threw three touchdowns and Kentucky held off the Tigers, 21-17. After the game, Drinkwitz commented on the game's officiating, particularly a costly Missouri roughing-the-punter penalty.
COLUMBIA, MO
edglentoday.com

Tigers Host Loyola Academy, Kahoks Play At Brother Rice, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High football team hosts Wilmette Loyola Academy in a rematch of the 2017 Class 8A semifinals, while Collinsville plays at traditional Chicagoland power Brother Rice Catholic in a Class 7A game, East St. Louis plays at Normal Community West, Highland hosts fellow Mississippi Valley Conference school Mascoutah, Roxana plays host undefeated Fairbury Prairie Central and Jacksonville Routt Catholic plays host to another traditional East Central power, Tuscola, in Class 1A as the second round of the IHSA football playoffs take place around the state on Saturday afternoon and evening.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro Advances to C4D1 Title Game

The 6th ranked Hillsboro Hawks advanced to the Class 4 District 1 Championship game with a 57-0 victory over Farmington on KREI. Senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine had a huge night and it started on the first play…. Hillsboro went into the half with a 36-0 lead and...
HILLSBORO, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%

Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Student Life

A StL voter’s guide to November 8

With Nov. 8 just around the corner, it is almost time to head to the polls. If you live in St. Louis County, that means an easy walk over to the Athletic Complex. If you live in St. Louis City, there are plenty of polling locations near campus. And note that Missouri has changed its voter identification laws, so remember to grab the appropriate ID before you leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
generalaviationnews.com

Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS

Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law

Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy