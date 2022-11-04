Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
abc17news.com
RECAP: A new chapter added to the Mizzou, Kentucky saga
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou, Kentucky series is no stranger to controversy and a new one was added to the list on Saturday. With the Tigers down by just four points, the refs called a roughing the punter penalty on MU. It was a call that gave Kentucky the ball back and put the win just out of reach for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company.
247Sports
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz questions officiating after Tigers drop close game to Kentucky
Missouri gave football coach Eli Drinkwitz a two-year contract extension Saturday after consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But Kentucky made sure Missouri's winning streak did not extend to three games. Will Levis threw three touchdowns and Kentucky held off the Tigers, 21-17. After the game, Drinkwitz commented on the game's officiating, particularly a costly Missouri roughing-the-punter penalty.
KTLO
Ten-10 homeschool basketball team wins Silver Division in St. Louis tourney
The Mountain Home Ten-10 homeschool basketball team competed in the St. Louis Tip-Off Tournament this weekend. The Titans went 3-1 to win the Silver Division.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
edglentoday.com
Tigers Host Loyola Academy, Kahoks Play At Brother Rice, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High football team hosts Wilmette Loyola Academy in a rematch of the 2017 Class 8A semifinals, while Collinsville plays at traditional Chicagoland power Brother Rice Catholic in a Class 7A game, East St. Louis plays at Normal Community West, Highland hosts fellow Mississippi Valley Conference school Mascoutah, Roxana plays host undefeated Fairbury Prairie Central and Jacksonville Routt Catholic plays host to another traditional East Central power, Tuscola, in Class 1A as the second round of the IHSA football playoffs take place around the state on Saturday afternoon and evening.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Advances to C4D1 Title Game
The 6th ranked Hillsboro Hawks advanced to the Class 4 District 1 Championship game with a 57-0 victory over Farmington on KREI. Senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine had a huge night and it started on the first play…. Hillsboro went into the half with a 36-0 lead and...
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
auroraadvertiser.net
St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
Missouri voters looking for more information on judges
One of the ballot questions some Missouri voters might skip over is whether judges should be retained. Some voters wish there were an easier way to learn about the justices.
New timeline shows when Archdiocese of St. Louis will make final decisions in 'All Things New' plan
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is still in the middle of a restructuring plan. A message from Father Jack Siefert in the bulletin at St. Ambrose parish Saturday evening showed a timeline for the archdiocese's "All Things New" plan. According to the timeline, the archdiocese will...
stlmag.com
Heaterz Hot Chicken opens third metro St. Louis location in Kirkwood on November 6
The heat is on as the Nashville hot chicken trend continues to expand in St. Louis. The latest addition: A third area location of Heaterz Hot Chicken, at 129 W. Jefferson in downtown Kirkwood, on November 6. “This is our third location within seven months, and we have plans to...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%
Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
Student Life
A StL voter’s guide to November 8
With Nov. 8 just around the corner, it is almost time to head to the polls. If you live in St. Louis County, that means an easy walk over to the Athletic Complex. If you live in St. Louis City, there are plenty of polling locations near campus. And note that Missouri has changed its voter identification laws, so remember to grab the appropriate ID before you leave.
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
Police: Gunman’s family ‘heartbroken’ over St. Louis school shooting
St. Louis police and many other city and school officials gathered Wednesday to share updates after a deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law
Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Comments / 0