Is The Bitcoin Price Still Correlated With Financial Markets?
This is an opinion editorial by Mike Ermolaev, head of public relations and content at Kikimora Labs. The economy is still recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak as new problems arise. We are now in a time of rampant inflation with central banks trying to remedy that by raising interest rates.
Bitcoin’s Role In The Rise Of Digital Art
This is an opinion editorial by Bitcoin Bible, a writer, editor and artist with 25 years of experience in the digital domain. Art has always had a special relationship with our culture. It has been a constant, enduring through war, industrial revolutions and evolution. It takes many forms, and for a long time, art has been made with whatever tools we’ve had to work with — from the earliest cave paintings to the modern canvas. Now, however, it seems that art has taken a new form — the digital realm.
There Is Potential For More Capitulation From Bitcoin Miners
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Latest Public Miner Developments. After writing on the potential for public...
We Must Shift Outdated Mental Models In Order To Understand Bitcoin
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Rafa Cordon to talk about Ibex is building Lightning Network payments infrastructure and what he thinks the future holds for bitcoin. Watch This Episode On YouTube...
If You Care About Bitcoin, You Should Onboard People Individually
This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, an entrepreneur, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and a Bitcoiner. The bitcoin price is not the main driver of the meeting of the minds. I want to issue a few challenges to all Bitcoiners who profess to believe strongly in...
Decentralizing IP Addresses With Bitcoin Helps Distribute The Internet
This is an opinion editorial by Moustafa Amin, a technology leader with more than 20 years of professional experience across large organizations, service providers and telecom companies. “Bitcoin Not Blockchain”. If you’re a frequent reader of Bitcoin Magazine or if you’re a Bitcoin enthusiast in general, you might have seen...
History Happens Right Before Your Eyes
This is an opinion editorial by Tomer Strolight, editor-in-chief of Swan Bitcoin and author of “Why Bitcoin.”. History is neither merely what happened hundreds of years ago, nor only wars and human catastrophes. If you zoom out just a bit, you can see that history happens all the time. Our civilization, our culture, our technology and even we ourselves are changing — influenced by megatrends that shape all humanity. Changes often happen fast, but their imprint remains.
U.S. Department of Justice Seized Over $3.36 Billion In Bitcoin Tied To Silk Road
The U.S. Department of Justice seized over $3.36 billion in BTC related to Silk Road that has been missing since 2012, per a release from the Justice Department. James Zhong, an exploiter who stole 51,680.32473733 BTC from Silk Road, has pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud in order to steal bitcoin from the dark web marketplace.
