WATCH: Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter, saying they ‘all grew up together’
The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter on Sunday after news of his death shook the music world and its fans. Carter, a solo artist who was known for hits such as "Aaron's Party" when he was a teenager, died Saturday at the age of 34. His representative said in a statement that the musician “was was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA."
Addison Rae Brings the Drama in Silver Hooded Dress & D’Orsay Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022
Addison Rae brought the drama to the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The Item Beauty founder arrived for the occasion in a deep gray gown, crafted from soft silk. Her ensemble featured a minidress silhouette with structured shoulders and supporting layered fabric that created a hooded silhouette. Giving the piece added drama were panels of black fabric, sweeping onto the floor to create a high-low train. Rae’s minimalist outfit was finished with a glossy nude manicure. When it came to footwear, Rae completed her ensemble with a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The TikTok influencer’s black...
Olivia Culpo Adds an Edgy Twist to Classic Black Dress With Denim Gloves & Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022
Olivia Culpo got an edgy makeover for the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The influencer hit the red carpet for the occasion in a dynamic black gown, featuring a sharp side slit. The slick strapless piece gained a further edge, however, from a bodice overlaid with pale blue denim appearing to have been directly taken from a pair of jeans. Complementing Culpo’s dress was a matching set of denim gloves — creating the illusion of the pair’s legs pooling around her arms — topped with sparkling fringed crystal crosses. Gleaming crystal fringe post earrings and smoky gunmetal eyeshadow finished her...
I Am Obsessed With The Spice Girls Singing And Dancing To Their Own Music At Geri Halliwell's Birthday Party
The only reunion I care about.
La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Billowy Rick Owens Dress & Invisible Heels at CFDA Awards 2022
La La Anthony was a vision white at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion event is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Anthony brought a sleek take to the red carpet. The media maven had all eyes on her as she arrived in a white Rick Owens gown. The silhouette included an asymmetrical neckline with one sleeve fitted, ruched detailing on the shoulder and a cinched waist. While the skirt hugged her hips and included a billowy hemline and modest train. To place more emphasis on her look, the television personality simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings...
WATCH: Dolly Parton ‘a rock star now’ with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
Dolly Parton is now a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. As she took the stage during the induction ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles, Parton opened her speech by joking, “I’m a rock star now!”. Parton told the crowd she had originally declined the nomination,...
Jimmy Kimmel announced as host of the 95th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is bringing his late-night antics to prime-time as host of the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Musk announces bans for Twitter impersonators after celebrities mock him
Elon Musk announced that Twitter would suspend accounts that engage in impersonation after multiple celebrities attempted to mock the billionaire. Musk tweeted the update to the company's content moderation on Sunday. The ban arose after several actors, including Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman, changed their profiles to impersonate Musk to mock him. The decision arises days after Musk promised to delay company content moderation decisions by several weeks.
"We All Love Someone Who's Had An Abortion" — Cecily Strong's "SNL" Character Went Viral Over The Weekend, And Every Single Person Should Watch
"You shouldn't have to pull the convoy across state lines to find a doctor who can provide healthcare for your anatomy without having to call your lawyer first."
