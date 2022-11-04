ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Nymag.com

Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans

A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
Washington Examiner

'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race

WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
Washington Examiner

Biden promises ‘no more drilling’ before elections — here’s his record

President Joe Biden is boasting no new drilling in the final days of a midterm campaign cycle in which high energy prices and his policies have been a top issue. Although the rate of new oil and gas leasing under Biden has slowed compared to previous administrations, leasing and drilling have both continued, and at one point in 2021, the government was approving drilling permit applications at rates faster than some months during the Trump administration.
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
Washington Examiner

Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
