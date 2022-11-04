Read full article on original website
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 Republican nominee
Liz Cheney says 'no one' should vote for 'election deniers' in midterms. Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024. The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep...
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Nymag.com
Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans
A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
Democratic voters in a competitive Virginia district say Biden should retire and their Republican counterparts want Trump to run
Republican voters insisted the last election was riddled with fraud and some claimed Trump won. Democratic voters said they want younger leaders.
Washington Examiner
White House won't name Republicans Biden believes will reject election results
The White House declined Thursday to specifically identify who President Joe Biden was referring to in his speech about “MAGA Republicans” threatening democracy by refusing to recognize this year’s election results. Biden said that MAGA Republicans were only a minority of the party, but his critique goes...
How Donald Trump could win the White House again in 2024
"It's way more likely than people think," said one Republican strategist.
Washington Examiner
'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race
WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
Washington Examiner
Biden promises ‘no more drilling’ before elections — here’s his record
President Joe Biden is boasting no new drilling in the final days of a midterm campaign cycle in which high energy prices and his policies have been a top issue. Although the rate of new oil and gas leasing under Biden has slowed compared to previous administrations, leasing and drilling have both continued, and at one point in 2021, the government was approving drilling permit applications at rates faster than some months during the Trump administration.
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
Washington Examiner
Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
