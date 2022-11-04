ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego’s Henry Smith recovers from brain surgery to play football

By Brenna Greene
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Oct. 15th, 2021, Lake Oswego’s football team beat Oregon City, 48-15.

Safety, wide receiver and kicker Henry Smith, who was a junior at the time, played in that game with a sinus infection. But overall, he seemed fine.

“Sometimes we all forget. Like, ‘Wow, that really happened,’ recalled Smith. “If you look at me now, you probably couldn’t even tell that anything traumatic like that has happened at all.”

Forty-eight hours later, Smith woke up with one of his eyes swollen shut, and his mom Nancy just knew something wasn’t right.

In the middle of the night, she convinced the hospital to order an MRI.

What resulted, just a few hours later around 6 a.m., no one could have imagined.

“I actually bumped into the neurosurgeon in the elevator, and he said, ‘I’m so sorry, but this is an emergency. We need to go now.’ I said, ‘It’s that urgent to drain his sinuses?’ said Smith’s dad, Matt. “That’s when he told me, ‘No. His infection has moved to his brain. We have to do brain surgery. We’re starting in 15 minutes.’”

Smith immediately underwent emergency eight-hour brain surgery.

To make matters even worse for his parents, this was not their first time having a child in a life-or-death situation in a hospital. Twenty years ago, they lost their eight-year-old son, Kevin, to Leukemia.

“Watching your child be wheeled away for emergency brain surgery is pretty traumatizing, and because of our experience, we’ve already been through the worst, and the idea that something could happen to Henry too was pretty hard to take,” said Smith’s mom, Nancy, through tears.

Thankfully the surgery was successful, but understandably jarring.

“Waking up after that, seeing a scar from ear to ear on my forehead was definitely interesting, hard to wake up to,” said Smith. “I just didn’t really know if I’d ever figure things out and be the same, honestly. Football was not even in my mind at that time.”

Henry would spend 12 more days at the hospital and two more months at home on an IV, but slowly football crept back into his mind.

The road back was long though, as at 6-foot-1 he was down to weighing his middle school weight of 143 pounds. By the first game of the season, Smith was up to 185 and ready to go.

Then magic struck not once—but twice.

In his first game back from brain surgery, Smith scored his first varsity touchdowns of his high school career.

“It was just completely a blur. Just going out there, I caught the ball, I got in the endzone. As soon as I came on the sideline, I got super emotional,” said Henry of scoring against Barlow. “I never thought I was going to be in that situation. Even stepping on the field would’ve been a success to me, but scoring a touchdown, scoring two, was crazy.”

What he’s learned from this whole ordeal isn’t surprising.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last time stepping on the field. You never know when you’re going to get hurt, anything can happen any day,” said Smith. “You’ve just got to live every moment, live every day. You can never take anything for granted, for sure.”

Canby Herald

Long-time Canby educator announces retirement

After nearly 40 years in education, Jennifer Turner will call it a career at the end of this school yearBaker Prairie Principal Jennifer Turner recently announced that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Turner has worked in the Canby School District for 25 years and inn education for nearly 40 years. Prior to moving to Oregon and coming to the Canby School District I worked in the Lake Stevens School District for four years as a special education teacher. In a letter to parents and staff, Turner announced her decision recently. "It is...
CANBY, OR
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Storm roils Portland region: More to come

Power outages, blocked roads, localized flooding, a Big Pipe overflow and more are blamed on winds and rains.The first serious storm of the Fall played havoc across the Portland area on Friday and into Saturday, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, causing at least one combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River, raising the threat of localized flooding, and possibly contributing to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, PGE was reporting more than 13,000 customers were still without service. Crews have been working throughout the night. Just after...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line

UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division Street line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

