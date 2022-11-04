What do you get when you combined lightning speed with an elite ability to score on the soccer field? The answer is Crawfordsville’s Patrick Corado. This season Corado scored 39 goals which ranked No. 4 in the state. Those 39 also broke the single season goal record for the Athenians. In 18 games this season Crawfordsville scored 86 goals (5.1 per game) as they as a team broke the single season record for goals scored. All in all it was a historic season for the Athenians as they won their first sectional title since 2016. They fell to the eventual state champions in the Brebeuf Braves in the Regional semi-finals as they ended their season 11-7.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO