Journal Review
GBB Weekend Roundup: Mustangs and Mounties conclude three game weeks
Completing a three game opening week, Fountain Central traveled to Frankfort on Saturday for a battle with the Hot Dogs. FC put together a dominating four quarters and was able to defeat the Hot Dogd 53-15 as the Mustangs and first-year coach Sammy Karr picked up their first win on the season.
Journal Review
Chargers suffer season opening loss vs Wolves
The North Montgomery girls basketball team returned to action on Saturday for a season-opening matchup against Parke Heritage. The Chargers graduated four seniors last year and return just three on a youthful 2022-23 squad. “We’ve been trying to figure out who we are,” Head Coach Ryan Nuppnau said of the...
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Patriots in season opener
WEST LEBANON – The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team traveled to face Seeger in their season opener and fell to the Patriots by the score of 53-24. In the first few games of a season in any sport, it is not about wins or losses, but rather it is about seeing what is working, what is not working and showing the coach which players are trying hard enough to belong on the floor.
Journal Review
A historic offensive season on the pitch
What do you get when you combined lightning speed with an elite ability to score on the soccer field? The answer is Crawfordsville’s Patrick Corado. This season Corado scored 39 goals which ranked No. 4 in the state. Those 39 also broke the single season goal record for the Athenians. In 18 games this season Crawfordsville scored 86 goals (5.1 per game) as they as a team broke the single season record for goals scored. All in all it was a historic season for the Athenians as they won their first sectional title since 2016. They fell to the eventual state champions in the Brebeuf Braves in the Regional semi-finals as they ended their season 11-7.
Journal Review
Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson had a day to remember. The freshman ran for a career-high 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday. It was the Hawkeyes' first 200-yard rusher since...
Journal Review
David Finch
Pastor David Finch, 69, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Man gets 45 years for role in 1998 NW Indiana triple killing
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after admitting that he helped another man kill one of three people found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a northwestern Indiana home. A Lake County judge sentenced David L. Copley Jr., 47, on...
Journal Review
Edwin Chenoweth
Edwin Chenoweth, 88, of Linden passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Life’s Journey Hospice, Avon, surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1934, at Lynn, Indiana, to Edwin R. and Mabel Norman Chenoweth. Edwin served in the United States Navy. He was a farmer in the Linden area for close to 60 years.
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 7, 2022
• Public disturbance in the 800 block of Danville Avenue — 11:44 a.m. • James Wesley King, 33, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a parole warrant — 1:24 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1800 block of South U.S. 231 — 1:29 p.m. • Personal injury crash at...
Journal Review
United Way funds help staff early childhood centers
Editor’s Note: In this multi-part series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. This is the second installment. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN.
