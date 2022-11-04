ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Malik Reneau Hits Smooth Step-Back Jump Shot Against Saint Francis

By Jack Ankony
Indiana freshman Malik Reneau showed off his versatility during the Hoosiers' 104-59 win over Saint Francis on Thursday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malik Reneau reached into his bag of tricks on Saturday.

Starting from the top of the key, Reneau drove to the left elbow, changed direction with a behind-the-back dribble and finished it off with a smooth step-back jump shot.

How many 6-foot-9 freshmen can pull off that kind of move?

Reneau helped Indiana win its second exhibition game of the season, defeating Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, 104-59 on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Reneau finished with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 20 minutes of action.

Trayce Jackson-Davis returned from a right hand injury to lead the Hoosiers with 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting, nine rebounds and two blocks. He also connected on 7-of-8 free throws.

For a play-by-play recap of Indiana's matchup with Saint Francis, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Following two exhibition games, Indiana begins the regular season on Monday against Morehead State. This game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and can be seen on BTN-plus.

