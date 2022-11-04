ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss.

Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Rookie Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who shot 53.8% from the field and won for only the second time this season. Franz Wagner finished with 19 points and Chuma Okeke came off the bench for 16.

The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road.

They led 73-57 after a couple of 3-pointers by Thompson midway through the third quarter. Wagner answered with a 3-pointer and Banchero scored 12 points in the remainder of the period to help Orlando reduce the lead to 98-96 entering the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by R.J. Hampton put the Magic up 113-104 with 7:20 remaining, but Curry scored seven straight points to get the Warriors back in it.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The Warriors have lost five straight in Orlando. ... A decision on whether to withhold players from Friday night's game at New Orleans, the team's second road back-to-back in seven days, will be based on Thursday night's minutes, according to coach Steve Kerr. Thompson did not play Sunday at Detroit. ... G/F Andre Iguodala (hip) and G Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) remained inactive.

Magic: The Magic shot 46 free throws to the Warriors' 15. ... G Terrence Ross (knee) missed his first game of the season. G Cole Anthony sat out a fourth game with a torn right oblique. ... G Markelle Fultz (fractured toe) has yet to play this season and is not practicing yet.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At New Orleans on Friday.

Magic: Host Sacramento on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Independent

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers
Daily Independent

76ers host the Suns for cross-conference contest

Philadelphia and Phoenix face off in non-conference action. Monday's matchup is the first this season for the two teams. Philadelphia is 1-4 at home, and Phoenix is 1-1 on the road.
The Associated Press

Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night. Max Strus made a 3-pointer for Miami with 6.2 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Trail Blazers opted not to call timeout and Damian Lillard dribbled most of the way downcourt before finding Hart in the left corner near the Heat bench. Hart hit the shot, and the Blazers ran off their bench to chase him in celebration. Anfernee Simons scored 25 for Portland, Jerami Grant added 23 and Lillard finished with 19 points in his first game back after a four-game absence with a right calf strain. Hart and Justice Winslow each scored 12.
Daily Independent

Jets shut down Josh Allen in 20-17 win over rival Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York
The Associated Press

Duke's Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 35-year-old former Blue Devils player and coach has his first win, 71-44 over Jacksonville on Monday night. He looked calm and in control on the sideline, yet also took moments on the way to the court and then off it to appreciate the scene, too. Scheyer said he got several text messages from friends in the coaching ranks telling him to “try to enjoy it.” But he said he didn’t talk to his players about it being his first game.
Daily Independent

Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13

Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy