Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism
After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...
Suns update: Chris Paul out remainder of Monday's game vs. 76ers with right heel soreness
PHILADELPHIA — Chris Paul checked out of Monday’s game with right heel soreness and won't return for the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Paul came out of the game with 6:10 left in the first half, left the bench and didn’t return. He had two points on 1-of-1 shooting, two rebounds, two...
How Esports’ Biggest Juggernaut Created Its Own Mainstream
On Saturday, San Francisco’s Chase Center stood witness to one of sports’ great spectacles. The play was intense and dramatic. A sellout crowd roared and hung on every play. And at the end of the night, one team was crowned world champions. In the Bay Area, a scene...
