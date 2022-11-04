ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism

After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...
