Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai update could see Ethereum users spend considerably less on gas fees. Ethereum’s Shanghai update is the next major update on the Ethereum roadmap after the Merge. The merge saw Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. This update is anticipated to occur sometime in the last two quarters of 2023. The Shanghai update may allow ETH hodlers that have staked ETH for the development of Ethereum 2.0 to finally withdraw their staked tokens.

1 DAY AGO