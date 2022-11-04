Read full article on original website
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Limits on Transactions and Store-of-Value Caps Could Apply to the Digital Euro
Users could encounter limitations when it comes to store-of-value and transactions through the digital Euro, said an European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member, Fabio Panetta. Such a comment was made by Panetta in the symposium organized by the European Commission, otherwise known as the Towards a Legislative Framework Enabling...
Binance Decides Not to Buy FTX as Sam Bankman-Fried Goes Bankrupt
Binance has decided not to go through with the acquisition of the FTX exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, goes bankrupt. After recent events concerning FTX, Binance’s Changpeng Zhao opted to purchase FTX as a means to help FTX overcome its solvency issues. However, a few hours ago, Binance announced that the deal will not go through after all.
The Financial Action Task Force Is Still Aggressively Monitoring Crypto
The watchdogs of global money laundering state that their crypto monitoring routine remains the same. Despite the recent developments in the crypto sector, the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) attitude towards crypto monitoring remains unchanged. This means that this task force is not planning to conduct annual compliance checks to increase the chances of adding countries to the “gray list.”
A Member of the European Parliament Addresses the Lag in the Voting of MiCA
Stefan Berger thinks that the change in the date of the Plenary vote on the historic pan-European cryptocurrency policy, Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), February 2023 from what was originally set as the end of this year is due to a technical issue. A European Parliament Member, Stefan Berger in...
Charles Hoskinson Claims that FTX Could be Among the Final Crypto Disasters
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), responded to the fall of FTX by speculating that it could be one of the final catastrophes to affect the virtual asset industry. Hoskinson stated at a webcast on November 9 that occurrences comparable to the FTX issue are becoming increasingly sophisticated since...
Coinbase Confirmed It Has No Exposure To FTX
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase, has stated that it is not exposed to FTX, which is still draining liquidity. Markets are in a state of shock following last week’s Binance and FTX saga, which has been dubbed the “year of crypto contagions” in 2022.
Upcoming Shanghai Update in Ethereum Could Reduce User Gas Fees
Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai update could see Ethereum users spend considerably less on gas fees. Ethereum’s Shanghai update is the next major update on the Ethereum roadmap after the Merge. The merge saw Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. This update is anticipated to occur sometime in the last two quarters of 2023. The Shanghai update may allow ETH hodlers that have staked ETH for the development of Ethereum 2.0 to finally withdraw their staked tokens.
Mayhem on the Crypto Ecosystem as the Bankman-Fried Dominion Falls
In the wake of the attack on Sam Bankman-Fried’s and Alameda enterprise, the cryptocurrency market is in the negative. The last three days have seen a significant erasure of the profits earned by cryptocurrencies during the previous two weeks as Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange and the Alameda Research cryptocurrency trading firm have started what may turn out to be a dramatic crash.
