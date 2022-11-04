Returning starter: 5-9 Jr. Kaitlin Cook (7 ppg., 2 steals per game). Things to know: While the Lady Bears are light on returning starting experience, their squad has plenty of players who are used to the varsity game. Justice has high hopes for senior Mia Williams, who missed the first half of last season due to injury, but played well down the stretch. Cherokee Bluff will also count on junior Emma Reynolds and senior Ella Quirarte, who both have potential to be impact players.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO