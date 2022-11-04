ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Girls Basketball: Preview capsules for all 10 programs in Hall County

Returning starter: 5-9 Jr. Kaitlin Cook (7 ppg., 2 steals per game). Things to know: While the Lady Bears are light on returning starting experience, their squad has plenty of players who are used to the varsity game. Justice has high hopes for senior Mia Williams, who missed the first half of last season due to injury, but played well down the stretch. Cherokee Bluff will also count on junior Emma Reynolds and senior Ella Quirarte, who both have potential to be impact players.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

How Savannah Arts' Wade won state cross country crown, leading team to first championship

Margaret Wade and Lyric Olson have been running cross country together since their middle school days when Wade was at STEM Academy at Bartlett and Olson was at Garrison School for the Arts and they were teammates on a combined district squad. On Saturday the pair closed out their high school careers in the best way possible as they helped lead the Savannah Arts Academy girls team to its first team state title in Carrollton. ...
SAVANNAH, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Woodland girls 8th, Wildcats 9th at GHSA XC State Championships

The Woodland girls placed eighth and the Woodland boys were ninth in Class AAAAA to lead all local teams at the GHSA Cross Country State Championships Saturday at Carrollton High School. The Cartersville girls placed 19th and Cartersville boys were 24th in Class AAAAA. The Adairsville boys finished 15th in...
CARTERSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy