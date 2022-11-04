Read full article on original website
The Times
Girls Basketball: Preview capsules for all 10 programs in Hall County
Returning starter: 5-9 Jr. Kaitlin Cook (7 ppg., 2 steals per game). Things to know: While the Lady Bears are light on returning starting experience, their squad has plenty of players who are used to the varsity game. Justice has high hopes for senior Mia Williams, who missed the first half of last season due to injury, but played well down the stretch. Cherokee Bluff will also count on junior Emma Reynolds and senior Ella Quirarte, who both have potential to be impact players.
Girls Basketball: Chestatee's Riley Black looking to take next step after sterling 2022 season
Riley Black has earned the spotlight, and it’s not just because she’s an elite basketball talent. After a prolific sophomore season where she scored almost 21 points and nine rebounds per game, Chestatee’s standout has established herself as the top girls player in Hall County. However, that’s...
Herald and News
Prep football: Henley uses second-half surge to beat Crook County, move into Class 4A quarterfinals
The first half didn’t go as planned for the Henley High football team Friday night. But, thanks in large part to running back Logan Whitlock, the fourth-seeded Hornets got back on track after the intermission to win their first-round game in the Class 4A state playoffs, defeating No. 13 Crook County 47-23 at Mazama High.
High school cross country: North Hall girls finish second at 4A state meet
Led by a third-place finish from sophomore Clodagh O'Bryant, North Hall's girls cross country team took second in the Class 4A state championship race on Saturday in Carrollton. With a time of 19 minutes, 54 seconds, O'Bryant was one of four Lady Trojans runners in the top 10. Also for...
How Savannah Arts' Wade won state cross country crown, leading team to first championship
Margaret Wade and Lyric Olson have been running cross country together since their middle school days when Wade was at STEM Academy at Bartlett and Olson was at Garrison School for the Arts and they were teammates on a combined district squad. On Saturday the pair closed out their high school careers in the best way possible as they helped lead the Savannah Arts Academy girls team to its first team state title in Carrollton. ...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap. The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.
Oregon high school girls soccer playoffs: Highlights from quarterfinals; vote for Saturday’s top star
By René Ferrán The Oregon high school girls soccer playoffs continued Saturday with quarterfinals action at every classification. Here are some of the highlights and top performers. Don't see any details for your team's match? Email some notes and/or stats to ...
Lebanon-Express
High school volleyball playoffs: Crescent Valley, Monroe to play for state titles
Crescent Valley High will compete for the 5A state volleyball championship and Monroe will play in the 2A state title match. Both finals will be played at 8:30 p.m Saturday at their respective tournament sites. The second-seeded Raiders advanced on Friday with wins over West Albany and Crater at the...
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland girls 8th, Wildcats 9th at GHSA XC State Championships
The Woodland girls placed eighth and the Woodland boys were ninth in Class AAAAA to lead all local teams at the GHSA Cross Country State Championships Saturday at Carrollton High School. The Cartersville girls placed 19th and Cartersville boys were 24th in Class AAAAA. The Adairsville boys finished 15th in...
