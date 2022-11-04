ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City News

Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding

Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets

Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of his days at Marion Square Park in Salem. He said he can’t remember anymore how many years he’s been homeless. But he does remember everything elected […] The post Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Street camping ban approved 4-1 by Portland City Council

Portland City Council has voted to ban street camping and create mass campsites where people living on the streets can go for shelter and services. The plan has drawn passionate responses in support and opposition since it was proposed. Hundreds of people have testified before the city council itself, and advocates organized a special town hall where those critical of the plan voiced their fears and concerns. We’ll talk with Mayor Ted Wheeler about the plan he and Commissioner Dan Ryan crafted and what happens next.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Charter change gets Portland back

The Portland Charter Amendment is a once-in-a lifetime chance to get our city back on track. (“Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot,” Oct. 23) Our city is broken, and Measure 26-228 isn’t just adequate, it’s brilliant. The amendment makes it easier to vote, easier to be represented, easier to govern, easier to be a great civil servant, easier to figure out who is in charge:
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

Portland approved a plan to ban homeless camping. Now what?

Last night, the City Council in Portland, Oregon, approved a proposal to ban homeless camping. The plan would create city-sanctioned camping sites, then enforce a ban on people camping elsewhere, on sidewalks, in parks, and in other public areas. Rebecca Ellis covers Portland City Hall for Oregon Public Broadcasting. She...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Clackamas County Senate Race Will Soon Top $4 Million in Spending

The bruising election battle between state Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) and incumbent Sen. Bill Kennemer (R-Oregon City) in Senate District 20 has broken the previous spending record in Oregon legislative races and will soon eclipse $4 million. (The previous record for a Senate race, according to Followthemoney.org, was $2.86 million,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
sentinelcolorado.com

Editorial: Aurora police chief discarded transparency, accountability and his promises — in his own words, ‘get rid of the chief’

It seems Aurora Police can’t resist eroding public trust by perpetuating a culture of concealment and vindication. News about Interim Police Chief Dan Oates’ dubious dismantling of police oversight and overturning discipline of two officers has created yet another debacle for the city’s embattled police department. A...
AURORA, OR
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
KGW

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line

UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division Street line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand...
