Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO