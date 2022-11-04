Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
Commissioner Mapps talks his plan to change Portland’s city government
While most voters agree that the current commission-style form of government isn't working, there are those who say *this proposed plan isn't the right plan.
Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding
Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets
Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of his days at Marion Square Park in Salem. He said he can’t remember anymore how many years he’s been homeless. But he does remember everything elected […] The post Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
opb.org
Street camping ban approved 4-1 by Portland City Council
Portland City Council has voted to ban street camping and create mass campsites where people living on the streets can go for shelter and services. The plan has drawn passionate responses in support and opposition since it was proposed. Hundreds of people have testified before the city council itself, and advocates organized a special town hall where those critical of the plan voiced their fears and concerns. We’ll talk with Mayor Ted Wheeler about the plan he and Commissioner Dan Ryan crafted and what happens next.
Readers respond: Charter change gets Portland back
The Portland Charter Amendment is a once-in-a lifetime chance to get our city back on track. (“Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot,” Oct. 23) Our city is broken, and Measure 26-228 isn’t just adequate, it’s brilliant. The amendment makes it easier to vote, easier to be represented, easier to govern, easier to be a great civil servant, easier to figure out who is in charge:
KUOW
Portland approved a plan to ban homeless camping. Now what?
Last night, the City Council in Portland, Oregon, approved a proposal to ban homeless camping. The plan would create city-sanctioned camping sites, then enforce a ban on people camping elsewhere, on sidewalks, in parks, and in other public areas. Rebecca Ellis covers Portland City Hall for Oregon Public Broadcasting. She...
Oregon voters guide: 2 ranked choice measures on 2022 ballot in Portland metro area
Portland-area voters will see two measures on their 2022 general election ballots that could usher in different versions of ranked choice voting for Portland City Council races and Multnomah County offices. In Portland, Measure 26-228 asks voters to decide whether to radically reshape Portland’s form of government and election system,...
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.
KXL
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
kptv.com
Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With Thursday’s big vote by Portland City Council on the camping ban and designated camping zones, Portlanders on both sides of the issue are reacting. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have preposed a ban on homeless encampments while designating camping areas and bolstering...
WWEEK
One Day Before Votes Are Tallied, Ballots Continue to Trickle in Slowly
As of 1 pm Monday, Nov. 7, just 35.7% of Multnomah County voters’ ballots had been received by elections officials. That equates to 202,329 ballots. That’s a very low number considering 383,225 county residents cast ballots in the 2018 general election, the last time the governor’s office was up for grabs.
WWEEK
Clackamas County Senate Race Will Soon Top $4 Million in Spending
The bruising election battle between state Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) and incumbent Sen. Bill Kennemer (R-Oregon City) in Senate District 20 has broken the previous spending record in Oregon legislative races and will soon eclipse $4 million. (The previous record for a Senate race, according to Followthemoney.org, was $2.86 million,...
sentinelcolorado.com
Editorial: Aurora police chief discarded transparency, accountability and his promises — in his own words, ‘get rid of the chief’
It seems Aurora Police can’t resist eroding public trust by perpetuating a culture of concealment and vindication. News about Interim Police Chief Dan Oates’ dubious dismantling of police oversight and overturning discipline of two officers has created yet another debacle for the city’s embattled police department. A...
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Beaverton receives $3M, invests in Downtown Loop Project
AM Extra learned some exciting news about Beaverton's downtown area as the number of restaurants and other local businesses continue to grow in the city.
focushillsboro.com
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division Street line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand...
Comments / 0