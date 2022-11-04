Read full article on original website
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and The Holidays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for parents, it can be a stressful time of year keeping kids on track during the holidays. Jana Lahood, Resource and Referral Program Manager with Rainbow Fleet, shares some great tips on managing the holidays with kids so everyone can stay on track and joyful this time of year.
Oklahoma City police looking for lotto ticket theft suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of lottery tickets. Police said investigators have four cases working on the pair. They've made away with about $2,200 in lottery tickets, according to police. The suspects are reportedly...
OSBI aiding in investigation of shooting near Wewoka that left one dead
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is aiding the Seminole County Sheriff's Office with their investigation of a homicide and shooting that occurred on Sunday. OSBI says the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 in rural Seminole County, in between the...
Luther police arrest three on drug-related charges
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police arrested three people on drug-related charges on Sunday night. Luther police said an officer did a traffic stop in the area of East Highway 66 and Dogwood shortly after 11 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, officers...
OKCPD: Suspects using stolen credit cards and IDs to withdraw funds from banks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for people who allegedly used stolen credit cards and IDs to withdraw funds from several metro banks. Police said the IDs and credit cards were stolen from an auto burglary in The Village. An investigator followed up on the tag...
Fall Fun on What's Going On
On What's Going On we tell you where to go for some fall fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT.
Veterans encouraged to join construction industry
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Veterans day is this week, and for the 200,000 members of the military leaving the service each year, it can be challenging to find a civilian job. Fox 25 spoke with Afghanistan war veteran, Matthew Heath, who now works for Boldt Construction in OKC, and he said joining the construction industry after the military was a great idea, and he encourages other veterans to do the same.
'I'm ready to win': OKC Spark's Jocelyn Alo talks playing the HOF Stadium for 2023 season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The OKC Spark, the Women's Professional Fastpitch’s (WPF) newest franchise, announced on Monday that its home stadium will be in the USA Softball Hall of Fame (HOF) stadium in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, Nov. 3, OKC Spark announced that former University of Oklahoma softball...
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
Paycom Center breaks its own record for most concerts in a calendar year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Paycom Center broke its own record for the most concerts held in a single year. Friday's Greta Van Fleet concert marked the 30th of the year at the downtown arena, breaking its old record of 29 concerts in 2013. “Two big contributors to this...
