Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Jake Hadley shines, taps Carlos Candelario for first promotional win
LAS VEGAS – Jake Hadley turned in an incredible performance at UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday. Hadley (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) picked up the first win of his UFC career by submitting Carlos Candelario in the second round of their flyweight contest. Candelario (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) missed weight for the bout, but proved to be of no issue for Hadley, who shined with crisp striking on the feet, and slick work on the mat.
Raleigh News & Observer
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Mario Bautista wraps up Benito Lopez, forces tap with reverse triangle armbar
LAS VEGAS – Mario Bautista entered UFC Fight Night 214 believing he was a level above his opponent, and the result supported that notion. From the moment the fight began, Bautista (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) poured on the forward pressure with hard strikes. Mixing up kicks to the legs and hard punches upstairs, Bautista had Benito Lopez moving backward early.
Raleigh News & Observer
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana’s insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds
LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214. In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.
Raleigh News & Observer
UFC Fight Under Investigation Over Suspicious Betting Patterns
A UFC fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke held Saturday in Las Vegas is being investigated by a betting integrity firm after sportsbooks in multiple states claimed there was “suspicious wagering” on the fight, per ESPN. The fight ended 1:07 into in the first round with Nuerdanbieke...
Comments / 0