LAS VEGAS – Jake Hadley turned in an incredible performance at UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday. Hadley (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) picked up the first win of his UFC career by submitting Carlos Candelario in the second round of their flyweight contest. Candelario (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) missed weight for the bout, but proved to be of no issue for Hadley, who shined with crisp striking on the feet, and slick work on the mat.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO