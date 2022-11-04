Read full article on original website
Soccer: A look back on the 2022 season
Ohio’s season ended on Oct. 30 after a 1-0 loss to Miami in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The first-round exit capped Ohio’s record at 10-7-2 and highlighted its untapped potential. Going into the season, Ohio was the favorite to win the MAC. Ohio went...
Football: Different Ohio receivers stepped up against Miami
OXFORD, Ohio — On a night when Sam Wiglusz, Ohio’s star receiver who has garnered national attention over the last few weeks, has just four catches for four yards, you might think that Ohio wouldn’t be able to put up 37 points on one of the best defenses in the Mid-American Conference.
Women's Basketball: Ohio drops season opener to Long Island 74-67
Ohio returned to action Monday when it hosted Long Island for its season opener. Ohio showcased its mostly healthy bench, which featured some athletes who hadn't played at all last season. Unfortunately, the good could not outweigh the bad, and Ohio lost 74-67. Ohio struggled early and fell behind 14-7...
Football: Ohio wins The Battle of the Bricks 37-21
OXFORD, Ohio -- Ohio won its fifth straight game on Tuesday, and it was big. The Bobcats got off to a slow start but quickly turned things around, beating Miami 37-21 in Oxford, Ohio. It was another team effort for the Bobcats with big plays on both sides of the ball.
Women's Basketball: Everything to know about Longwood
Ohio (0-1,0-0 Mid-American Conference) will look to bounce back from its disappointing season opener with a road game against Longwood (0-1, 0-0 Big South). Thursday's game against Longwood will be Ohio's first game of the season on the road. Last year Ohio went 1-3 on the road in the nonconference play and 5-9 on the road overall.
Men's Basketball: Ohio loses 70-69 to Belmont on buzzer beater
Ohio traveled to Belmont on Monday for its season opener. It was a close game that went down to the last bit of time. A.J. Clayton caught a long pass from Miles Brown at the other end of the court with only a handful of seconds left in the game. Clayton immediately shot from beyond the arc and put Ohio two points ahead of Belmont. Belmont’s Cade Tyson then put up a 3-pointer to win the game with a second left. Ohio boarded the bus with a 70-69 loss.
Football: Everything to know about Miami
The Battle of the Bricks is here. Ohio is traveling to Miami Tuesday for its penultimate road game of the season. Last year, Ohio upset Miami 35-33 at home. Chuck Martin has been the head coach at Miami since 2014. However, he has over two decades worth of coaching experience. Before Miami, Martin held various coaching positions at Notre Dame from 2010-2013.
Veterans’ Student Lounge offers safe space for student veterans
The grand opening for the Veterans’ Student Lounge in Baker 363 is set to take place Thursday as part of Operation Thank a Vet, a weeklong campaign, which will occur through Veterans Day. With around 700 current and former service members at Ohio University, it is important veterans have...
Students at OU prepare for 2022 Midterm Election
With election day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, students at Ohio University are eagerly registering to vote and preparing to cast their ballots. In modern elections, college students have been voting at record rates. In the 2020 election, 66% of registered college voters cast their ballots. The students at OU...
Local candidates reflect on campaign tactics
As the 2022 election season nears its end, candidates in local elections, including the Athens County Auditor race and Ohio’s 94th District House of Representatives race, reflect on the strategies they used to boost their chances of winning. There is a multitude of campaign tactics that politicians will take...
City Council: Body discusses requirements for rental permits in Athens
Athens City Council met Monday to discuss an ordinance amending housing regulations and the requirement for rental permits in Athens and to discuss mutual aid to the Athens Sheriff’s office. The housing ordinance would amend title 29 housing regulations and chapter 29.03 rental dwellings short term. It defines when...
Weekender Briefs: art, poetry, music and more to explore
Ohio hockey will take on Pitt at Bird Arena. The game will start at 7 p.m. and kick off two nights of competition. Christmas Nightmare on Main Street will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment on 320 E. Main St. in Pomeroy. Attendees can trek their way through four haunted rooms, then downstairs to meet Zombie Santa.
ItGirl to ItGirl serves community, mentors young women
Period poverty is real, and Alexis Thomas, as a sophomore studying early childhood education, spends time in inner-city schools seeing the lack of menstrual products available to young girls. While visiting local schools in Athens to spread information about the organization Thomas co-founded at Ohio University this year, ItGirl to...
A morning in the life of a Union Street Diner waitress
Walking through the door of an Uptown local favorite, the sound of sizzling bacon and eggs can be heard on top of the mouth-watering aroma of a home-cooked meal. Surrounded by laughter and a certain communal warmth that can’t be replicated anywhere else, Union Street Diner, or USD, is not only the perfect cure for a hangover but the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal that can only be found in Athens.
Board of Elections handles midterm turnout
The Athens County Board of Elections is handling this year’s midterm election with increased staffing and resources for the Board and polling locations. According to Athens BOE Deputy Director Tony Brooks, the office is in a good place this year to handle voters and operations during election season. Brooks...
Posties in DC Ep. 11: Elections
Hosts Claire and Hannah discuss what it’s like being in Washington D.C. during election season. Hear what they’ve seen so far and what they’ll be doing on election night for their internships.
Rape reported in Hoover House
The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
Vibrancy Theater honors its roots through performance
On Friday, Vibrancy Theater presented its “Honoring our Roots” cabaret at Donkey Coffee, 17 W. Washington St. The stage held space for BIPOC students hoping to share a piece of themselves and honor their heritages. This informal event brought in many different voices from many different cultures. Performances...
Thompson, Wasserman vie for County Auditor seat
On Tuesday, Athens County voters will decide whether Republican incumbent Jill Thompson or Democrat Ric Wasserman is best suited to fulfill the position of the Athens County auditor. It’s not the first time voters have had to choose between the two opponents. In the 2002 Athens County auditor election,...
Athens Farmers Market moves to new location
The Athens Farmers Market opened for the first time at its new permanent location outside the Athens Community Center on Nov. 2. The market has moved locations a multitude of times during its 50 years in operation, including the parking lot of the Market on State, where it resided right before moving to the community center.
