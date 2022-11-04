ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Siouxland Stories: The history behind Goat Hill and the Clay County Fair

By TIM SEAMAN
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaNSv_0iy7CAG500

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people attend the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. But even before that, many more are reminded of the fairs upcoming dates by a unique billboard along the northwest Iowa countryside.

But the roadside ad actually has a history much greater than the fair.

Siouxland Stories: Giant pumpkins bring Siouxland couple together

“It’s a sign that you’re getting close to Spencer. An older building that has seen better days but has tremendous history. It’s a great tradition,” said Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons.

Sitting high above U.S. Highway 71, about 12 miles south of Spencer, sits a more than century old building. The property dates back to 1890 when the Ditton family settled on the picturesque lookout.

“It was there when Jesse lived in it with his mother, and she passed away in 1901. So at least until 1901, if not the late 1890’s,” said Braden Falline, director of collections at the Clay County Heritage Center in Spencer.

Since the 1940’s, with its hand painted flags and checkerboard, the Ditton home also served as a billboard of sorts for the Clay County Fair alerting passers-by of upcoming event dates. Jesse Ditton called the place home and started the tradition that continues today. He died in 1957 and the building has been vacant ever since.

“From all accounts he was a big fan. He would come up every year. Thought it was his way to help out the fair allowing them to advertise on his home because so many people come up what became Highway 71,” said Falline. “He would catch a ride up to the fair, go to the fair every year and was probably involved in the fair.”

But what the thousands who zoom by likely don’t know is the unusual history associated with what some refer to as “The Ditton Place”. Others, perhaps more appropriately know it and the 140 acres surrounding it as “Goat Hill”.

Siouxland Stories: Kansas City man drives 3,000 miles to be on Morningside sideline

“I remember coming up to interview for the job and you drive By and oh, there’s Clay County Fair signage. That’s pretty cool. So, I learned the history after I got here and it’s part of the folklore history of Clay County and the gentleman who lived here and the goats,” said Parsons.

That’s right. The goats.

“He always had goats around which is why there are no trees or shrubbery around which is why it stands out so much. On that hill, there’s nothing else to break your line of sight coming up the hill,” said Falline.

Just the goats.

“It wasn’t just one or two, he had a herd,” said Falline. “The goats kind of became the main character of his story. The goats were outside in the summer and that’s where they stayed. Then this time of year October he brought them in the house where they would stay especially overnight and winter. On colder days, he might let them out like we let dogs out a little at a time.”

A goat lover indeed. Folklore has it that a live-in housekeeper once asked Ditton to choose between her and the goats.

“[A] Tall tale, but it makes sense. You wouldn’t want to share your house with goats. As anyone that has goats knows they can get into trouble. It definitely could have been part of why he lived alone so long. He definitely was looking for people to come live with him but didn’t seem to be successful in the long term,” said Falline.

Since Ditton’s death, the property has had several owners. All agreeing to continue his passion for the Clay County Fair.

“We know they see it because they tell us if we don’t get the dates changed quick enough. We’re all set for 2023 right now,” said Parsons. “It’s a sign they are getting close to Spencer. Definitely a landmark that way, but just a landmark in general.”

“If he wasn’t on Highway 71, we wouldn’t know of Goat Hill. It wouldn’t be as prominent as it is today,” said Falline.

The sign on Goat Hill should be there for years to come. Back in 2013, Spencer businessman Gary Hoefling bought the old Ditton place and the land it sits on. Preserving it for the foreseeable future.

The 2023 Clay County Fair is scheduled for September 9-17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Arnold's Park renovation

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — In 1989, the sounds of laughter and good times were replaced by the whir of electric saws and the pounding of hammers. A group of investors purchased Arnold's Park in 1987 and after closing for the 1988 season to formulate rejuvenation plans, work began on a $1.3 million dollar improvement project.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
KFIL Radio

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
IOWA STATE
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa

Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Green Porch Lights Lighting Up

O’Brien County, Iowa — If you think you’ve been. noticing some green porchlights springing up in the local area, you would be right. It’s called Operation Green Light, and it is a way to honor Veterans, and let them know that they are appreciated. We reached...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash

Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Franken makes stump speech in Sioux Center before election

SIOUX CENTER—When U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken addressed supporters in Sioux Center on Oct. 21, it was something of a homecoming. Franken, a retired three-star U.S. Navy vice admiral, graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1976, and he was born and raised in Lebanon, a small unincorporated town nearby.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Calhoun County

(Rockwell City) A head on collision near Rockwell City resulted in the death of a 22-year-old on Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died in the crash while 85-year-old Larry Harsin and 81-year-old Sandra Harsin, each of Estherville, were each transported to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit

(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
CARROLL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three injured in accident east of Ashton

ASHTON—Three people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, east of Ashton. Thirty-five-year-old Donald James Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup east on 230th Street and failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of 230th Street and Olive Avenue about a mile east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Restoration Work Set to Begin Soon on Emmet County’s Ingham Lake

Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa)– Restoration work on the shorline of a state-owned lake in Emmet County is set to begin soon. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focusing on about a quarter mile of shore on the north side of Ingham Lake near Wallingford.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Semi Trailer, Contents Destroyed In Fire

Harris, Iowa– A semi-trailer on the ground, used for storage was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, November 3, 2022, near Harris. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 12:10 p.m., the Harris and Ocheyedan fire departments were called to the report of a trailer fire at 1588 White Avenue, a mile south of the west side of Harris or four miles east of Ocheyedan.
HARRIS, IA
kicdam.com

Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton

Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
ASHTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox

SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
SHELDON, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy