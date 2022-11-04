Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson is engaged!
Rebel Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 42-year-old actress has been in a relationship with businesswoman Ramona since April 2022 and is reportedly set to tie the knot with her after telling onlookers about their engagement while they were at George Clooney’s Halloween party. A source told New...
Wells Adams says ‘everyone was crying’ at his wedding to Sarah Hyland
Wells Adams says “everyone was crying” at his wedding to Sarah Hyland. ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant, 38, told PEOPLE he feels he got hitched to his “perfect person” after tying the knot with ‘Modern Family’ actress Sarah, 31, on August 20 at Sunstone Winery, near Santa Barbara, California.
Jessica Simpson: I am capable of anything after achieving sobriety
Jessica Simpson is “capable of anything” after achieving sobriety. The 42-year-old pop star decided to give up alcohol in 2017 and explained that – after appearing in an advert for Pottery Barn and not appearing like her usual self – that she needed to be in her studio to feel “inspired” and insisted that she “cares about other people.”
Heidi Klum feared suffocation in her worm costume
Heidi Klum feared that she was going to suffocate in her worm costume. The 49-year-old model wore the extraordinary outfit at her annual Halloween party and revealed that she asked her husband Tom Kaulitz to make sure she was in a certain position at all times. Heidi told Entertainment Tonight:...
Kelly Osbourne chooses baby name
Kelly Osbourne has chosen the name for her baby. The 38-year-old reality star – who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and former ‘X Factor’ judge Sharon, 70 – is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson any minute now and is reportedly set to name her little boy after his dad.
Amy Schumer’s son Gene, 3, was hospitalised with viral infection
Amy Schumer’s son Gene was hospitalised with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) amid her ‘Saturday Night Live’ rehearsals. The comedienne admitted last week was the “hardest” of her life as her three-old boy – whom she has with husband Chris Fischer – was battling the viral infection as she performed hosting duties on the late-night sketch show.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans’ weedier body double
Jeremy Strong was asked to be a body double for a young Captain America. The ‘Succession’ actor struggled to break out in Hollywood in the early days of his career and after a failed audition for ‘Cowboys and Aliens’, which ultimately starred Daniel Craig, he was made a surprising offer, but even though he was “broke”, he ultimately turned down the part.
La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Billowy Rick Owens Dress & Invisible Heels at CFDA Awards 2022
La La Anthony was a vision white at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion event is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Anthony brought a sleek take to the red carpet. The media maven had all eyes on her as she arrived in a white Rick Owens gown. The silhouette included an asymmetrical neckline with one sleeve fitted, ruched detailing on the shoulder and a cinched waist. While the skirt hugged her hips and included a billowy hemline and modest train. To place more emphasis on her look, the television personality simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings...
Emily Blunt struggled shooting The English in a corset in scorching Spain
Emily Blunt says wearing a corset shooting Western ‘The English’ in the sweltering heat in Spain was tough. The 39-year-old actress stars as Cornelia Locke in the 2022 drama series. She told Closer UK: “It was so hot. I have never been hotter than that in my life...
Michelle Williams ‘learned a lot’ playing Steven Spielberg’s mom
Michelle Williams “learned a lot” playing Steven Spielberg’s mom in ‘The Fabelmans’. The 42-year-old actress stars as Mitzi Fabelman – who is loosely based on Spielberg’s real-life mother, Leah – in the coming-of-age drama film, and Michelle admits that the movie has changed her outlook on life.
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting challenging
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting “challenging” but “rewarding”. The former One Direction singer was prepared for the responsibility of being a dad because he was the eldest child in a large family but he thinks he has “changed” since Brianna Jungwirth gave birth to their son Freddie six years ago.
Addison Rae Brings the Drama in Silver Hooded Dress & D’Orsay Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022
Addison Rae brought the drama to the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The Item Beauty founder arrived for the occasion in a deep gray gown, crafted from soft silk. Her ensemble featured a minidress silhouette with structured shoulders and supporting layered fabric that created a hooded silhouette. Giving the piece added drama were panels of black fabric, sweeping onto the floor to create a high-low train. Rae’s minimalist outfit was finished with a glossy nude manicure. When it came to footwear, Rae completed her ensemble with a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The TikTok influencer’s black...
Final scramble ahead of elections; Kimmel to host Oscars; Rihanna talks Super Bowl | Hot off the Wire podcast
On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (for additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):. The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in the midterm elections. A judge has thrown out a...
25 of the most expensive divorces of all time
Sure, in the beginning, it's all overpriced roses and fancy vacations, but once Cupid's arrow is gone, even the holiest of matrimonies can become the messiest legal battles. Disputes are often compounded in court, especially if an ordeal takes center stage in an ongoing media circus. By the time the dust settles, the breadwinning party is out millions, sometimes billions.
