hawaiipublicradio.org
Documentary about 30-year Maui event wins international awards
Maui filmmaker Ken Burgmaier is on a high. His documentary short "30 Years of Aloha" just won an award at the Shanghai Film Festival. He released it six months ago and it’s screened in Europe and picked up scores of other awards. The Conversation talked to Burgmaier about the whirlwind wins. The film is about three decades of the Celebration of the Arts event held at the Ritz Carlton on Maui.
Final push to encourage native Hawaiians to vote
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Native Hawaiian community groups and organizations are working on their final push that seeks to draw out more native Hawaiians to participate in elections.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii
It already smells a bit like Christmas at Helemano farms in Wahiawa, where you can get a locally-grown tree. They have a stock of 12,000 Cypress and Norfolk Pines, but they can only sell about 4-5 thousand this year.
mauinow.com
Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training
Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
The Best Restaurants in Ko Olina: Oceanfront Dinners, Mai Tai Happy Hours & Local Joints
Whether you’re looking for a fancy pants oceanfront dinner, the best mai tais at happy hour, or a breakfast dive, Ko Olina has you covered. Most restaurants in the Ko’olina area are either located in resorts or the Ko’olina Center (a small shopping center across the street from Aulani).
mauinow.com
Breaking: Willie Nelson & Family in pre-holiday concert on Maui, Dec. 23
The holidays on Maui will be highlighted this year with a special Willie Nelson & Family concert Friday, Dec. 23 outside under the stars in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. This concert is only happening on Maui and only happening at the MACC, featuring music legend Willie Nelson joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid (Micah Nelson).
mauinow.com
Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”
(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
KITV.com
Maui Police ask for help finding missing Waiehu Man
WAIEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waiehu man. Joseph Magaoay, 52, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members. Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
Where to Stay in Ko Olina: Oahu's Dreamy Resort Area Has the Island's Best Luxury Resorts
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. A lot goes into picking...
EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?
HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
mauinow.com
Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani
Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
Visitors Confused: Kauai Beach Protests + Maui Beach Rules And Fees
Visitors and residents want their share of Hawaii’s beaches. And the beaches, in terms of non-commercial use, are open to everyone without restriction. But Maui has found one way around that, while Kauai now sees protests reminiscent of the Superferry days at Kalapaki Beach in Lihue. On the surface,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
Tired of high electric bills? How to control it better
HECO explains the benefits of the new advanced electric meter they are installing across the state. The new features can help you to manage your electric use a lot easier. Tatiana Quong joined us on Take2 this morning to explain.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
