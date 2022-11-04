Read full article on original website
How your eating habits could be affecting your sleep
Improving your health starts with a simple step: getting the right amount of sleep. Sleep is crucial for restoring the body's energy and maintaining immune health. While sleep specialists recommend getting at least seven or more hours of nightly sleep, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports only 1 in 3 adults consistently gets sufficient rest. Perhaps surprisingly, what you eat can directly affect how much and well you sleep.
