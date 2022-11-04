ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF man charged with vehicular manslaughter after collision that killed woman in Sunset District

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A man faces vehicular manslaughter and other charges for hitting and killing a 66-year-old woman in San Francisco’s Sunset District last month, prosecutors said Thursday.

Robert Green is set for arraignment Friday on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, and reckless driving for the collision that killed Huansu He and injured another woman in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 24.

A GoFundMe account created to help He’s family raise money in the wake of her death had raised more than $15,000 as of Thursday. The campaign can be found here . Following the death of her husband, He moved to the U.S. to stay with her daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren and “not only took care of her family but of everyone she touched in her life,” the GoFundMe account’s organizer Gloria Deng wrote.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins issued a statement about the charges filed against Green. “Pedestrians should be able to cross the street without having to fear for their lives,” Jenkins said. “We will seek justice for the victims and hold Robert Green accountable for his crimes.”

