Mequon, WI

CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee barbershop teams up with national organization to go beyond the cut, focusing on mental health of Black men

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 7, Gee's barbershop on Milwaukee's north side took their look good, feel good mission a cut further. The shop teamed up with Andis Company and The Confess Project of America, a nationwide organization, equipping hair stylists from across the city and county of Milwaukee on how to notice when their clients, Black men, need more than a haircut, but mental health advocacy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Military family gifted mortgage-free home by Operation Finally Home

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Frewerd family thought they getting a tour of the Tri-County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie, and young child Dean with a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls Saturday. The home will be built by Belman Homes.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

As RSV cases surge in Milwaukee, doctors urge parents to be more cautious this holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin has noted a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), reporting unprecedented numbers of hospitalized patients. RSV causes mild cold-like symptoms affecting children younger than one year old. Most recover within a week or two. Others can have much more serious symptoms, causing bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Those severe cases are flooding the Children's Wisconsin emergency room.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3

MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair

Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS 58

Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility

DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Making recess fun & accessible

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pewaukee Lake Elementary School's motto is "Be Here. Be You. Belong." One second grade student is on a mission to make sure that's the case during his favorite part of the day. "Recess is supposed to be really fun," 8-year-old Derek Walz says. The Pewaukee School...
PEWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
BEAVER DAM, WI

