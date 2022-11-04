Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
CBS 58
Milwaukee barbershop teams up with national organization to go beyond the cut, focusing on mental health of Black men
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 7, Gee's barbershop on Milwaukee's north side took their look good, feel good mission a cut further. The shop teamed up with Andis Company and The Confess Project of America, a nationwide organization, equipping hair stylists from across the city and county of Milwaukee on how to notice when their clients, Black men, need more than a haircut, but mental health advocacy.
CBS 58
Military family gifted mortgage-free home by Operation Finally Home
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Frewerd family thought they getting a tour of the Tri-County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie, and young child Dean with a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls Saturday. The home will be built by Belman Homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
CBS 58
As RSV cases surge in Milwaukee, doctors urge parents to be more cautious this holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin has noted a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), reporting unprecedented numbers of hospitalized patients. RSV causes mild cold-like symptoms affecting children younger than one year old. Most recover within a week or two. Others can have much more serious symptoms, causing bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Those severe cases are flooding the Children's Wisconsin emergency room.
We Energies to hand out cookie book at American Family Field on Saturday
The annual We Energies cookie book came out this week and for those who love to get a hard copy every year, Saturday is one of the most popular events to get one.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dentist seeks to provide free dental care to those in need
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During this holiday season, stories of giving warm the heart!. As Halloween came and went, Racine & Me is sharing the story about a really caring dentist who's out to save kids' teeth. Dr. Debbie Reddick, of Blue Door Dental in Racine, is seeking to...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3
MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
CBS 58
Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility
DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Making recess fun & accessible
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pewaukee Lake Elementary School's motto is "Be Here. Be You. Belong." One second grade student is on a mission to make sure that's the case during his favorite part of the day. "Recess is supposed to be really fun," 8-year-old Derek Walz says. The Pewaukee School...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
