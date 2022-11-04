Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Editorial: What the hell is going on?
When Sunderland finally secured promotion with the memorable victory over Wycombe at Wembley in May, it felt like a big step towards the rebirth of the club being completed. As well as the financial benefits of hitting the playoff jackpot, the return of Championship football to Wearside would surely mean that match days at the Stadium of Light were to be looked forward to; that we could join together, unite behind the team and drive them on during a challenging season.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The latest edition of this rivalry — the 205th, making Arsenal our most-played opponent — seems to have arrived on the cusp of a potential role reversal, with the teams seemingly moving in opposite directions. Over the past nearly two decades, Chelsea have been the dominant force in London, winning all the trophies and finishing above Arsenal 16 of the last 18 seasons. While the Gunners have had some success in FA Cups, London has been Blue.
SB Nation
Arsenal at Chelsea: Daylight
After a hugely successful October, Arsenal have a handful of matches before the World Cup break at the end of the month. With major wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and wins in all but two of the nine matches across the month, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are hoping to ride that wave of success that kept them atop the Premier League through a less congested (but no less important) November.
SB Nation
Fan Focus: With Dean Whitehead in the dugout, can Cardiff cause Sunlun bother today?
RR: Before this chat I was hunting around on Cardiff social media and it seems the fans are in the dark on the managerial situation - what the hell’s going on there?. TCE: Yeah... it's been a rocky few weeks in terms of real clarity. To be honest, us...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Manchester United w/ The Busby Babe Podcast!
How are the lads feeling ahead of Sunday’s match at Villa Park?. What does Colin think of Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag, thus far?. More importantly, what should we expect to see from an Erik Ten Hag side on Sunday?. With the World Cup break looming, is this...
SB Nation
Reece James ‘slightly ahead of schedule’ in knee injury rehab — report
Reece James will not play for Chelsea again before Christmas, but he’s doing everything in his power to still play for England before then. He’s currently in Dubai, alongside teammate Wesley Fofana and one lucky member of the Chelsea medical department, presumably undergoing some sort of specialized individual rehab programme. Plus, he’s a lot closer to Qatar this way, should England manager Gareth Southgate end up still picking him.
SB Nation
Surely We Can Stop Talking About Trent Alexander-Arnold
If you were to list Liverpool players who have impressed in most or all of the team’s matches this season you could probably do so using the fingers on one hand. The Reds have been off in form, and both fluidity in attack and solidity in defense — alongside much of anything in midfield — have been constant concerns thus far in the 2022/23 season.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Regrettable Defeat Against Leicester City
Yet again, Everton sputtered going forward. The Toffees’ two best chances fell to Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin respectively, but the former dragged his effort wide while the latter couldn’t beat Danny Ward when through on goal. Otherwise, the Blues offered very little going forward despite being egged on by a packed Goodison Park under the lights. Either the decision-making or technical quality was lacking in each and every attack. Everton’s inability to score consistently is now becoming more than concerning. It seems at the moment that the brilliant attacking display against Crystal Palace was more of a one-off than a sign of good things to come. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.
SB Nation
Tactical Notebook: How Unai Emery was ready for Erik Ten Hag
Entering the match on decent form, Manchester United received a rollicking at the hands of Aston Villa Sunday. Despite a fairly pedestrian attack this season (their 1.18 npXG per game is eight best in the league while their 0.09 npXG per shot is 13th), Manchester United sit fifth in the table thanks to a stellar defensive record. Therefore it was very surprising to see their defense get picked apart on Sunday.
SB Nation
Talking Points: Should Tony Mowbray have made midfield changes earlier against Cardiff?
The failed experiment of Dan Neil & Abdoullah Ba starting together displayed the importance of Corry Evans!. When I first saw the teamsheet on Saturday, I felt excited by the array of attacking more technical midfielders Sunderland had in the team, but I also felt it was a gamble playing such an open midfield.
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | 10 Changes for the Cup?
Everton have gone off the boil in the past couple of games and now Frank Lampard has a chance to shuffle the pack with a trip to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, before facing them again days later in the league. It’s the perfect time to rotate, so how will...
SB Nation
Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League
Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
SB Nation
Potter prepared to make bad enough decisions to look like a complete 'idiot' in charge of Chelsea
Having likened Chelsea's plight in navigating the congested fixture list to the utter futility of rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic — right after ensuring maximum workload for the injury-hit squad by not taking an obvious opportunity to rest key players — head coach Graham Potter has also made it known that he could indeed steer us straight into an iceberg and thus truly make himself look like a right old fool.
SB Nation
Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United: Flat Reds succumb to deserved defeat
It’s two steps forward and one step back for Manchester United, who succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat away at struggling Aston Villa in Sunday’s Premier League clash in the Midlands. It was an extremely flat performance from the Reds, who failed to recover from conceding twice in quick succession early in the match.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Disappointing to say the least, but Sunderland can get it right
Now that the striker shortages are easing, talk of late has moved over to some of Sunderland’s young prospects and whether some of them would begin getting the chance to start games. The answer came with the news before kick-off that Abdoullah Ba was being handed his full debut against Cardiff City, but for all the excitement at what looked like a promising team, things didn’t ever really get going.
SB Nation
ITHICS Fanzine: “Mowbray’s remarks this week have been somewhat removed from reality!”
Now that there’s been a chance for the dust to settle, my anger has subsided to write something more constructive. The manner of Saturday’s defeat was hard to stomach in more ways than one. Eyebrows were raised when the notification from BBC Sport pinged onto my phone with...
SB Nation
WATCH: Lauren James doubles Chelsea’s lead over Manchester United, 2-0!
With a Sam Kerr assist, Lauren James arrives late to the box and converts it for Chelsea! 2-0 to the Blues over Manchester United!
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Could Firmino Ink New Deal?
Roberto Firmino has been a Kop and Jurgen Klopp favorite for over half a decade. The Brazilian maestro was the player who made Liverpool’s vaulted front three tick. This previous summer we saw one member, Sadio Mané, leave for pastures new. Firmino’s current Liverpool deal is set to expire next summer but a new report from Football Insider suggests the #9 could stick around on Merseyside for longer.
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konaté On Important Liverpool Victory: “Everyone Was Together”
The first month of Liverpool’s 2022-23 season was marked by decent performances and poor results. The second saw the performances degrade to match the results. A few vintage outings aside, it left them slumping towards the World Cup break in domestic play. On Sunday against Tottenham, though, the story...
Comments / 0