2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
fox13news.com
St. Pete man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son. Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.
fox13news.com
2 men convicted in Bradenton smoke shop murder where brother witnesses killing on remote surveillance video
BRADENTON, Fla. - Over three years after a Bradenton smoke shop owner was murdered during a robbery - a killing that was witnessed by his own brother through a live stream of the surveillance video – two men were convicted and face life in prison. According to State Attorney...
fox13news.com
SPD: 1 shot, injured in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue around 3 a.m. when they heard a single gunshot in the area. Officers say they...
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
fox13news.com
Matthew Terry gets emotional on first day of murder trial in girlfriend's stabbing death
TAMPA, Fla. - A Lithia man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in May got emotional on the first day of trial. Matthew Terry was charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing Kay Baker after flying into a jealous rage. During opening arguments, prosecutors said Baker was nearly decapitated....
fox13news.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Bradenton bar, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday in connection to a deadly shooting outside of bar in Bradenton over the weekend, police said. Officers with the Bradenton Police Department said Mario Alba-Reyes, 26, was arrested on a second-degree murder with a firearm charge. Police responded to reports of a...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County author releases new thriller novel
TAMPA, Fla. - Internationally best-selling author and resident of Pinellas County Lisa Unger is out with a new book and it's a twisty tale of family secrets. "Secluded Cabin in the Woods" weaves a compelling tale about family secrets and privacy online. Another of Unger’s novels, "Confessions on the 7:45,"...
fox13news.com
St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home. According to SPPD, the men were on...
fox13news.com
SPD: 2, including woman in wheelchair, killed crossing St. Pete street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in St. Petersburg. According to police, a woman in a wheelchair and a man, identified as 69-year-old Joseph Stokes, were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S. when a sedan struck both of them.
fox13news.com
Achieva Credit Union and Salvation Army partner for holiday donation drive
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Union locations have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need. Without your help, many children will go without gifts. Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty. You can...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Reads: "Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six"
An internationally best-selling author and resident of Pinellas County is out with a new book "Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six." Lisa Unger talked about where she likes to write locally.
fox13news.com
'Night of Reflection' in St. Pete helps those grieving loved ones, friends
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Everyone has felt grief before whether from losing a loved one or a friend, and community members in St. Petersburg came together to talk about that collective loss Friday. Counselors led the Night of Reflection event with support and affirmations to shine a light that grief...
fox13news.com
$1 million Powerball ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Publix in Hillsborough County
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - While no one won the Powerball jackpot over the weekend, someone did purchase a ticket worth $1 million from a Publix in Hillsborough County, the Florida Lottery said. According to lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Apollo Beach, located at 5052...
fox13news.com
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
fox13news.com
Tampa programs helps homeless veterans start over
A local non-profit, New Beginnings in Tampa, is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, the organization has provided housing and dental care to veterans. Recently, three are graduating out of the program and moving into their very own apartments.
fox13news.com
'New Beginnings' program gives homeless veterans opportunity to rebuild their lives
TAMPA, Fla. - As Veterans Day nears, a local non-profit is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, New Beginnings of Tampa has provided housing, dental care, and other services to veterans in need. This week, three veterans are graduating from the program and getting apartments of their very own.
fox13news.com
Get fit for free with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Park
TAMPA, Fla. - Getting fit this fall has never been easier with new free classes popping up in downtown Tampa. Just as the weather is starting to cool off, Tampa Downtown Partnership is revamping its fitness program with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Guests can...
fox13news.com
Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
fox13news.com
Tampa man raising money for kids to see new ‘Black Panther’ movie
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of children in the Tampa area will be able to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for free thanks to the efforts of a local community activist. Patrick Rhodes also known as "Patrick the Giver," has made it his mission to uplift the community through acts of kindness.
