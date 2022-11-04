ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldsmar, FL

fox13news.com

St. Pete man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son. Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

SPD: 1 shot, injured in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue around 3 a.m. when they heard a single gunshot in the area. Officers say they...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Matthew Terry murder trial underway

A Lithia man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in May got emotional on the first day of trial. Matthew Terry was charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing Kay Baker after flying into a jealous rage.
LITHIA, FL
fox13news.com

Man found shot to death beneath Tampa underpass, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead beneath a Tampa underpass Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County author releases new thriller novel

TAMPA, Fla. - Internationally best-selling author and resident of Pinellas County Lisa Unger is out with a new book and it's a twisty tale of family secrets. "Secluded Cabin in the Woods" weaves a compelling tale about family secrets and privacy online. Another of Unger’s novels, "Confessions on the 7:45,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Achieva Credit Union and Salvation Army partner for holiday donation drive

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Union locations have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need. Without your help, many children will go without gifts. Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty. You can...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

fox13news.com

'New Beginnings' program gives homeless veterans opportunity to rebuild their lives

TAMPA, Fla. - As Veterans Day nears, a local non-profit is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, New Beginnings of Tampa has provided housing, dental care, and other services to veterans in need. This week, three veterans are graduating from the program and getting apartments of their very own.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Get fit for free with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. - Getting fit this fall has never been easier with new free classes popping up in downtown Tampa. Just as the weather is starting to cool off, Tampa Downtown Partnership is revamping its fitness program with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Guests can...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man raising money for kids to see new ‘Black Panther’ movie

TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of children in the Tampa area will be able to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for free thanks to the efforts of a local community activist. Patrick Rhodes also known as "Patrick the Giver," has made it his mission to uplift the community through acts of kindness.
TAMPA, FL

