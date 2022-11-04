ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son. Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.

