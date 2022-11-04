ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

UPDATE: Police located missing 16-year-old out of Duxbury

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police located the missing teenager out of Duxbury late Thursday night.

Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was reported missing Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. after leaving the Duxbury Library.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

