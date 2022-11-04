UPDATE: Police located missing 16-year-old out of Duxbury

BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO