rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
University of Georgia sets date for Vince Dooley's public Celebration of Life Service
The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, it was announced Monday. The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum.
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee
The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
Ga. Tech rallies to slip past Va. Tech 28-27
In his second career start, Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the final 10 minutes as Georgia Tech rallied for a 28-27 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Virginia Tech Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. The Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down by...
Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
Newton County looking to fill key positions
COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks. Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
International Education Week at Newton Campus shines spotlight on Russian conflict with Ukraine
COVINGTON — The impact of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict on the Ukrainian people, the United States and the world will be subject of the “Russo-Ukrainian War Panel Discussion,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on Georgia State University’s Perimeter College Newton Campus. The program is free and open to the public, and will be in the 2-N Auditorium, 239 Cedar Lane, Covington.
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Newton County
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
The Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the "Amazon of Car Dealers"
Absolics breaks ground on $600 million glass substrate plant
COVINGTON — Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground Tuesday on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry. The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the...
