ktalnews.com
SPD arrest man for third-degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing charges for the third-degree rape of a victim taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Brian Whittington on Nov. 4th after an investigation by the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit. He faces third-degree rape charges. Third-degree rape occurs when the victim...
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KLTV
Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County. The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
Shreveport Police Searching for Burglary Suspects
On August 17th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a residential burglary in the 6800 block of S. Lakeshore Drive. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect. If you...
ktalnews.com
Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
KSLA
Head-on collision sends child, 3 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision and pile-up involving four vehicles injured four people, including a child. The crash happened the night of Sunday, Nov. 6 on Interstate 49 at Southern Loop in Caddo Parish. Reports came in at 9:56 p.m. Sunday about a possibly careless and...
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Murder
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman
The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening.
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
ktalnews.com
Multi-vehicle head-on collision on I-49 hospitalizes 4
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a major crash on I-49 Sunday night. Officials say a red Buick Verano, driven by a woman with a three-year-old passenger, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-49 N just before 10:00 p.m. She reportedly crashed head-on into a black Kia Forte.
KTBS
Battle pleads guilty to part in armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who robbed a delivery truck of expensive liquor two years ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday. Deontae Battle, pleaded guilty as charged to principal to armed robbery just after his jury was selected and sworn in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Hathaway sentenced Battle to 15 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
LSP: Missing 76-year-old woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert after locating a missing woman from Shreveport. According to authorities, Ethel Wyche, 76, was found safe. The 76-year-old hadn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, near her daughter’s home on Lee Street in Shreveport, according...
KSLA
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
KSLA
Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting took place on Wiley College campus early Sunday morning, leaving two hospitalized. An altercation took place during a gathering at Wiley College that led one person to retrieve a gun from a car then open fire on the crowd, according to a statement from the college. Two victims uninvolved in the confrontation were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement says.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested on numerous charges
A response by sheriff’s deputies to a disturbance call Monday led to the arrest of a woman on drug and disorderly conduct charges. About 2 a.m. Monday morning, deputies of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Martha Street residence near Simsboro regarding a man with a baseball bat chasing a woman.
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public. Louisiana – Shreveport Police Department revealed on November 1, 2022, that officers were contacted on June 20, 2022, in regard to a report of an obscenity that happened on June 18, 2022. Employees at a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue stated that a suspect was seen on camera performing obscene actions inside the establishment in full view of the public. This suspect has yet to be apprehended.
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty to part in armed robbery
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who robbed a delivery truck of expensive liquor two years ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Deontae Battle pleaded guilty as charged to principal to armed robbery just after his jury was selected and sworn in.
Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
